Value King Realme C12 With Massive 6000 MAh Battery Is Now Available At Rs 19,999 Only

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:21 PM

Value King realme C12 with massive 6000 mAh battery is now available at Rs 19,999 only

Realme has crawled up the ladder in the smartphone race within a short span

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020) Realme has crawled up the ladder in the smartphone race within a short span. Since it arrived in the smartphone space back in 2018, the company has been turning heads with its budget smartphones.
realme C12 launched last month with a massive 6,000mAh battery and a big 6.5-inch display, the realme C12 is among the most feature-rich smartphones in budget segment with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is now being offered at reduced price of Rs 19,999.


The realme C12 is a budget Android smartphone for under 20K segment. Based on the realme C11, it offers upgrades in key areas such as a massive battery, large display, and a triple camera system.

realme offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The display has thin bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone gets a fingerprint sensor at the back.

There’s also the Face Unlock system for bio metric verification. The realme C12 has MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs on realme UI based on Android 10.


As for the camera, the C12 has a triple camera setup at the back.

The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another B/W sensor. The third sensor is used for depth detection. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with beauty adjustment features and a portrait mode.
The display here is a 6.5-inch HD+ panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

It has a U-shaped notch being termed mini-drop by the brand. The notch is small than previous-gen models.
realme C12 Specifications
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35
CPU: 2.3GHz Octa-Core
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
OS: Android 10, realme UI
Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display:
6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution; 270 ppi,
Memory:
RAM: 3GB
Internal: 32GB
Card slot: yes
Camera:
Rear (Triple): 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front: 5MP
Colors: Coral Red, Marine Blue
Fingerprint sensor: rear-mounted
Battery: 6,000 mAh, reverse charging

