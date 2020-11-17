Vega Mission Failure Could Happen Because of Ukrainian Engine Malfunction - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The failure that the Vega carrier rocket with two satellites suffered in the early hours of Tuesday during its liftoff from the Guiana space center in Kourou could be possibly explained by the malfunction of the Ukrainian engine, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik.

Just eight minutes after liftoff of the European rocket, a deviation of trajectory was reported. Therefore, Spain's SEOSAT-Ingenio Earth observation satellite and France's TARANIS satellite were not taken to orbit.

"An RD-843 engine, produced in Ukraine, is installed on the fourth stage. Its malfunction is seen as the most possible reason of the incident with the Vega rocket," the source said.