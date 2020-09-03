Vega Rocket Launches 53 Satellites From French Guiana Space Center

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A Vega rocket carrying 53 satellites on board has successfully launched from the Kourou space center in French Guiana, according to a direct broadcast by France's Arianespace space transportation company.

The launch has previously been postponed over the Maysak typhoon passing the Jeju telemetry station.

The rocket is launching into orbit satellites of 21 clients from 13 countries, designed for a variety of tasks, such as surveying Earth, providing telecommunication services and conducting scientific research. The satellites are to detach from the rocket in one hour and 44 minutes after launch.

It is the first launch using the Small Spacecraft Mission Service dispenser, designed to deliver small satellites to the orbit as well as the first Vega launch this year.