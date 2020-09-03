UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vega Rocket Launches 53 Satellites From French Guiana Space Center

Daniyal Sohail 29 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Vega Rocket Launches 53 Satellites From French Guiana Space Center

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A Vega rocket carrying 53 satellites on board has successfully launched from the Kourou space center in French Guiana, according to a direct broadcast by France's Arianespace space transportation company.

The launch has previously been postponed over the Maysak typhoon passing the Jeju telemetry station.

The rocket is launching into orbit satellites of 21 clients from 13 countries, designed for a variety of tasks, such as surveying Earth, providing telecommunication services and conducting scientific research. The satellites are to detach from the rocket in one hour and 44 minutes after launch.

It is the first launch using the Small Spacecraft Mission Service dispenser, designed to deliver small satellites to the orbit as well as the first Vega launch this year.

Related Topics

France Company Kourou Jeju From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

12 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.