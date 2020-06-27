Vega Rocket With 53 Satellites to Be Launched Later on Saturday - Guiana Space Center

The commercial space transportation company Arianespace has rescheduled the launch of the Vega spacecraft with 53 satellites in a mission dubbed VV16 for Saturday, the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana's Kourou said

"The launch of Vega VV16 is now scheduled for this Saturday, June 27 at 10:51 p.m. Kourou time [01:51 GMT on Sunday]. Following several postponements of the launch initially scheduled for June 18, the meteorological conditions above the Guiana Space Center allow for resuming the operations," the space center said in a statement.

The launch was previously rescheduled for June 20 but was subsequently postponed .

The space center, which suspended operations in mid-March due to the coronavirus, added that observation sites would remain closed for the launch.

The VV16 launch will be broadcast live on YouTube.

This is going to be the Vega rocket's first launch this year and the 16th in total. Many say the project is very similar to car ride sharing: 21 customers from 13 countries will send multiple small satellites together each for their own purpose such as earth observation, telecommunications or science and share the cost of the launch. The rocket is expected to bring the satellites to a Sun-synchronous orbit.