Venezuelan President Accuses Facebook Of Censoring Publications On COVID-19 Medicine

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Venezuelan President Accuses Facebook of Censoring Publications on COVID-19 Medicine

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has criticized Facebook for censoring several publications concerning the DR10 molecule which, according to Venezuelan scientists, eliminates COVID-19 effects.

"I want to say that today (October 29) my account was censored on Facebook, they deleted three publications from my Facebook account, they deleted the complete transmission of the Sunday's program where I scientifically explained this step that Venezuela has taken and two more publications about DR10," Maduro said in a statement published by Venezuela de Television channel.

According to Venezuelan Minister of Sciences and Technologies Gabriela Jimenez, the DR10 molecule was isolated from a medicinal plant that eliminates the COVID-19 virus with 100 percent efficacy without affecting healthy cells.

This molecule can be used to produce medicines that will help to combat the coronavirus infection.

Earlier in October, the Venezuelan government reported that they have presented their research to both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The government also expressed its intention to produce the medicine in collaboration with such countries as China, Cuba, Russia and India after the WHO's approval. The drug is seen by authorities as potentially a complementary drug to treat diseases caused by COVID-19.   

