VEON’s Co-CEO Visits PTA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) VEON’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Sergi Herrero visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad, along with Jazz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim and Jazz CRO, Syed Fakhar Ahmed.

The group met Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed matters of mutual interest and investment opportunities.

During the meeting, Chairman PTA and VEON’s Co-CEO discussed the future plans of Jazz and further advancements in telecommunications for the socio-economic benefit of Pakistan.