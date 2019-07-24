UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's 'homespun Facebook' Swamped After Launch

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Vietnam's 'homespun Facebook' swamped after launch

A homegrown Vietnamese social media app was overloaded with users hours after launching as the one-party state tries to boost its own web platforms while tightening its grip on internet freedoms

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A homegrown Vietnamese social media app was overloaded with users hours after launching as the one-party state tries to boost its own web platforms while tightening its grip on internet freedoms.

Gapo has been billed as a local version of Facebook, which is wildly popular in communist Vietnam with more than 53 million registered users in the country of 95 million.

But the social media giant, along with Google, YouTube and other global tech firms, is facing stricter scrutiny after a draconian cybersecurity law was passed last year.

The controversial bill has yet to be implemented but when enacted could require companies to hand over user data and remove content if requested by the government to do so.

Vietnam, where more than half the population is aged under 30, is seeking more locally made social media platforms.

Observers say local companies could be more willing to comply with new internet laws.

Gapo on Monday became the latest social media site to launch in Vietnam and hopes to sign up 20 million users by 2021.

But hours after its launch Monday evening the site ran into technical difficulties amid an onslaught of new users trying to sign up.

Some users were blocked from signing up, while others could not use the app's functions.

"There are errors that only happen when the system reaches a certain level," Gapo's co-founder Duong Vi Khoa said in a Facebook post.

The Gapo app allows users to create personal profiles, upload videos and photos and post comments on a "news feed" style site.

Despite the parallels with Facebook, Khoa said Gapo has "no intention to compete with any social network. We encourage everybody to use several social networks".

The firm has secured $21 million in funding from its parent company, risk investment fund G-Capital, according to state media.

Vietnam also has its own domestic chat app Zalo, which launched in 2012 and is billed as an alternative to the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.

Related Topics

Internet Google Social Media Facebook Company Vietnam SITE YouTube Post Media From Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Premier Li Peng to be remembered as Pakistan's tru ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan wants meaningful dialogue with India on K ..

1 minute ago

Daimler books first quarterly loss in 10 years in ..

1 minute ago

Right to Service (RTS) Commission's awareness sess ..

1 minute ago

COAS Bajwa receives warm welcome at Pentagon

10 minutes ago

Uzbek Oil Refinery to Deliver Up to 1Mln Tonnes of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.