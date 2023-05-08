UrduPoint.com

Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew For May Space Mission - Statement

Virgin Galactic on Monday issued a press release announcing that it will launch a manned space flight later this month with a crew of eight on board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Virgin Galactic on Monday issued a press release announcing that it will launch a manned space flight later this month with a crew of eight on board.

"Today we announced the Virgin Galactic Unity 25 crew who will be aboard VSS Unity's return to space later this month," the release said.

The astronaut crew includes Flight Sciences Engineer Chris Hule, Virgin Galactic Astronaut Instructor Luke Mays, Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, Mission Commander Mike Masucci, Mission Pilot C. J. Sturckow, Jamila Gilbert, Jameel Janjua and Pilot Nicola Pecile, the release said.

The mission objective of the Unity 25 crew is to conduct the final assessment of the spaceflight system and astronaut experience before commercial service begins in late June, the release added.

