Virgin Galactic Launches 1st Commercial Spaceflight With Italian Crew Aboard VSS Unity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Virgin Galactic on Thursday launched its first commercial spaceflight from spaceport America in the US state of New Mexico, with an Italian research crew aboard its spaceship Unity.

The spaceship was released at 11:30 a.m. EST (15:30 GMT) for a 90-minute flight to conduct a series of suborbital science experiments.

The three-person crew includes Commander Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force; Pantaleone Carlucci, an engineer from the National Research Council of Italy; and Lieut. Col. Angelo Landolfi, a physician.

In addition, the spaceship will take Virgin Galactic trainer and the company's lead "astronaut instructor," Colin Bennett, and Unity's two pilots, Michael Masucci and Nicola Pecile.

The crew will conduct biomedicine experiments as well as experiments on the development of innovative and sustainable materials in conditions of microgravity.