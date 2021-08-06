Virgin Galactic Launches Sales of Tickets for Space Tourists, Price Starts From $450,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Virgin Galactic company has announced the beginning of tickets sales for space tourists with the price starting from $450,000.

"For the private astronaut market, the Company will have three consumer offerings: i) a single seat; ii) a multi-seat couples / friends / family package; and iii) full-flight buy out.

Pricing for these offers will begin at $450,000 per seat," the company said on late Thursday,

Last month, Virgin Galactic launched a spaceship with the company's founder Richard Branson and three other crew members.