UrduPoint.com

Virgin Galactic Launches Sales Of Tickets For Space Tourists, Price Starts From $450,000

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:00 AM

Virgin Galactic Launches Sales of Tickets for Space Tourists, Price Starts From $450,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Virgin Galactic company has announced the beginning of tickets sales for space tourists with the price starting from $450,000.

"For the private astronaut market, the Company will have three consumer offerings: i) a single seat; ii) a multi-seat couples / friends / family package; and iii) full-flight buy out.

Pricing for these offers will begin at $450,000 per seat," the company said on late Thursday,

Last month, Virgin Galactic launched a spaceship with the company's founder Richard Branson and three other crew members.

Related Topics

Company Buy Price Market Family From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

6 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

5 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

5 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

5 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

5 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.