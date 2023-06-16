VIrgin Galactic to Start Commercial Spaceflight Service Later This Month - Statement

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is launching its commercial spaceflight service later this month, the company announced in a press release.

"Today, Virgin Galactic announced the start of commercial spaceflight service," the release said Thursday.

"The first commercial spaceflight, Galactic 01, is targeting a flight window of June 27 - 30, 2023, followed by Galactic 02 in early August with monthly commercial flights thereafter."

Galactic 01 has been planned to be a scientific research mission carrying three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Center of Italy to carry out microgravity research in space, the company said.

Virgin Galactic said it would be releasing details of the Galactic 01 flight window and mission details in the coming week, the release said.

