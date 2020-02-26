Virtual University of Pakistan, RTL join hands for innovation, research in IT

The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Rubi Tron Labs (RTL) joined hands for innovation, research and development activities across the country in the field of Information Technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Rubi Tron Labs (RTL) joined hands for innovation, research and development activities across the country in the field of Information Technology.

A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) ceremony between both institutions held here on Tuesday, which was presided over by Rector VUP Mr Naeem Tariq.

VU Director ICT, Ehsan Zafar Puri and Rubi Tron Labs CEO Muhammad Rashid Shafi signed the accord while Director Entrepreneur, PITB Salman Ameen, Director ICT Ehsan Puri were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking at occasion, Rector VUP Naeem Tariq congratulated both the institutions.

He said that the VU being Pakistan's leading IT University was producing IT Graduates and Tech Entrepreneurs for Pakistan's most influential IT sector.

RTL CEO Muhammad Rashid Shafi said RTL would offer internships and research opportunities under the guidance of business leaders to promote students research and development activities.

He said that VU top performing interns would get the placement offers either within the organization or the local and international industry alliance. He said that RTL would also provide complete access of its lab facility to VU for promoting research and development activities in the country.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Director ICT Virtual University, Ehsan Zafar Puri saidthat the VU would provide access of its lab's equipment to RTL research team asper mutual consent.