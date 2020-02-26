UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual University Of Pakistan, RTL Join Hands For Innovation, Research In IT

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

Virtual University of Pakistan, RTL join hands for innovation, research in IT

The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Rubi Tron Labs (RTL) joined hands for innovation, research and development activities across the country in the field of Information Technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Rubi Tron Labs (RTL) joined hands for innovation, research and development activities across the country in the field of Information Technology.

A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) ceremony between both institutions held here on Tuesday, which was presided over by Rector VUP Mr Naeem Tariq.

VU Director ICT, Ehsan Zafar Puri and Rubi Tron Labs CEO Muhammad Rashid Shafi signed the accord while Director Entrepreneur, PITB Salman Ameen, Director ICT Ehsan Puri were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking at occasion, Rector VUP Naeem Tariq congratulated both the institutions.

He said that the VU being Pakistan's leading IT University was producing IT Graduates and Tech Entrepreneurs for Pakistan's most influential IT sector.

RTL CEO Muhammad Rashid Shafi said RTL would offer internships and research opportunities under the guidance of business leaders to promote students research and development activities.

He said that VU top performing interns would get the placement offers either within the organization or the local and international industry alliance. He said that RTL would also provide complete access of its lab facility to VU for promoting research and development activities in the country.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Director ICT Virtual University, Ehsan Zafar Puri saidthat the VU would provide access of its lab's equipment to RTL research team asper mutual consent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Rashid Puri Alliance Industry Top

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

24 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

24 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.