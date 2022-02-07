vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V23 5G in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 05:59 PM

Vivo has partnered with world’s no. 1 batsman Babar Azam to promote its flagship V23 5G

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced renowned cricketer Babar Azam as the brand ambassador of the flagship V23 5G. As a part of this collaboration, Babar Azam will also appear in key visuals and TVC to further strengthen the image of the premium V23 5G.

vivo has been closely associating with various KOLs and brand ambassadors to further the value of the V series in Pakistan.
Babar Azam is an accredited cricketer and has a strong fan base in Pakistan.

With his admirable cricket skills and personality, Babar Azam has been a youth icon and an inspiration for the people of Pakistan, making him a perfect fit for a youth-centric brand like vivo. The collaboration further strengthens the brand’s connect with the local consumers of Pakistan through him.
On the occasion, Babar Azam said, “I am thrilled to partner with a consumer centric and highly innovative brand like vivo for the premium V23 5G smartphone.

I have been closely following the brand and have always had an affinity for their innovative technology for as long as I can remember. It is my absolute pleasure to be associated with vivo and I am very excited to represent a brand that is loved and appreciated by the young audience of our country.”
Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, commented, “vivo believes in the concept of “Benfen”, a term that refers to a mindset of doing the right things and doing things right.

Through its various initiatives vivo truly imbibes this Benfen quality, building a brand that respects local talent, culture, and evolving consumer preferences. We have always emphasized innovation, trendsetting design and excellence through our products to offer the best to our consumers.

We believe these are also the qualities epitomized by Babar Azam, whose spirit of pursuing his passion has made him one of Pakistan’s biggest youth icons. We are delighted to have Babar Azam as our ambassador for V23 5G as he perfectly represents a new age smartphone user, and the youth across the country admire his vibrant personality.

We are hopeful that, V23 5G, as the newest addition to V series’ portfolio will be equally loved by consumers as its predecessors.”
V23 5G sports a superior camera technology, lucrative design, smooth finish and stunning edges curated vivo’s highly skilled designers.

V23 5G also comes with a color changing glass which will inspire users and take them to a magical world with its charismatic design and superior outlook.

