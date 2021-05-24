UrduPoint.com
Vivo Announced Hania Aamir And Fahad Mustafa As The Brand Ambassadors For V21 Series

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as the Brand Ambassadors for V21 Series

Vivo has once again partnered with Pakistan’s top celebrities Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa to promote its upcoming flagship V21 Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th April, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced renowned Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as the brand ambassadors of its flagship V21 Series in Pakistan.

As a part of this collaboration, Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa will also appear in Key Visuals, TVCs, Launch Event and other Media to further strengthen the image of the premium V21 Series. vivo has been closely associating with various celebrities and key opinion leaders to vitalize the value of the V Series in Pakistan.
Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir are accredited film actors and have a strong fan following in Pakistan.

With their exemplary acting skills and personalities, Fahad and Hania have been youth icons and inspiration for the people of Pakistan, making them a perfect fit for a youth-centric brand like vivo.


Fahad Mustafa has been part of the vivo family since the launch of the V17 Pro in 2019 and Hania Aamir has been representing vivo’s V series since the launch of V19 in 2020.

This collaboration for V21 series, further strengthens the brand’s connection with the local consumers of Pakistan through both brand ambassadors.


Zohair Chohan, Senior Manager Brand Strategy for vivo in Pakistan said that, “vivo’s V Series has been about excellence & precision and our brand vivo stands for ground-breaking innovation and evolution.

We are delighted to once again partner with Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa for our flagship V Series.
Both these celebrities are remarkable artists, hosts and youth icons, who will enhance the overall local connect of our V Series and will also be in sync with the brand’s spirit.”
The V21 Series brings sleek design and ultimate night selfie camera photography for young and vibrant consumers.

Hania and Fahad perfectly represent the new age smartphone users, and the youth across the country admire their vibrant personality.
The highly awaited vivo V21 Series is soon to be launched in Pakistan.

