Vivo Announces Lucky Winners For Its Ramadan Activity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Millions of people celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, a month of sacrifice and prayer

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022) Millions of people celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, a month of sacrifice and prayer. A time when everyone comes together in joy and celebration with the loved ones and pray in harmony, amid the challenging times of pandemic, Muslims around the world are celebrating, fasting, and praying in the name of Allah during this difficult time of pandemic. And to share the joy of Ramadan, vivo, a global technology brand and one of Pakistan's most popular smartphone brands, provided all of its customers with a lovely Ramadan campaign starring Brand Ambassador and Pakistan's Favourite Hania Aamir.

Hania Aamir talked about how she prefers to spend Ramadan in a video released by vivo. Hania answered all of the questions about her way of celebrating Ramadan in the midst of her favourite Sehri item, her first fast, the delectable iftar delicacy, the joy of enjoying the holiday with family, and all of the great memories she has with Ramadan. Hania, together with vivo, invited all fans to join in the celebration, full of generosity, love, and peace. She also encouraged everyone to take part in vivo's Ramadan campaign by answering the questions in the video's comment section for a chance to win vivo exclusive Ramadan gifts.

The video was well received by all, and over 1700 people took part in the campaign via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. People shared their answers in their own distinct style, explaining how they celebrate Ramadan and what the holy month means to them.

All of the responses were filled with feelings of love and gratitude. Many people discussed their first fast, their favourite sehri and Iftar, the joy and blessing of praying to Allah for safety, faith, and peace, and the joy and blessing of uniting with family for a beautiful Iftari that brings everyone closer.

To celebrate the successful end of the campaign, vivo announced winners for the activity. The names of the winners were announced via a social media post. All the winners received exclusive vivo Ramadan gifts. "I was just 4 years old when I observed my first roza, and since then, the entire family unites to honour Ramadan," one of the winners said. When asked what they like to eat during Iftar, most users said simple Daal Roti and Chai, but one YouTube user said, "After a long day of praying and work, having freshly cooked meal by mother makes Ramadan particularly unforgettable for me." Many people mentioned how they pray with their families for peace and betterment after dealing with challenges during the pandemic.

With this special treat, vivo hopes to make the celebration more memorable for its customers. The global smartphone brand has long been committed to the people of Pakistan, making various forms of global technology available to the country's youth.

