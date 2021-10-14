UrduPoint.com

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners For Wheel Of Fortune Activity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:42 PM

vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

Thousands of vivo Facebook fans participated and won rewards, like the brand new vivo Y33s & other exciting prizes

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021) vivo, a leading global technology brand, today announced the winners of their spectacular campaign, ‘Wheel of Fortune’. As the campaign ended today, vivo revealed 14 lucky winners who participated in the contest announced on Facebook earlier this month.

The winners were shortlisted through a lucky draw and won exciting rewards like the brand new vivo Y33s, along with other exciting prizes, including vivo bags, notebooks and water bottles.

The campaign was met with a tremendously positive response right from its launch and received thousands of entries on Facebook.

The participants had to post a screenshot of the Wheel of Fortune with #vivoWheelofFortune alongside tagging 3 friends in the comments of the Facebook post to be eligible for the lucky draw.

The all-new vivo Y33s has been crafted to match the lifestyles of the young, always ‘on the go’ generation that demands power-packed devices with cutting-edge features. vivo aims to keep interacting with its customers by presenting them chances to win amazing vivo smartphones and other gifts.

