vivo Announces Picture of the Year and Winning Creations in vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020

The competition has received over 135,000 entries to compile joy images from the mobile lenses of creators worldwide

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2020) vivo has announced the Picture of the Year and named winning creations in the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, with participant photographers worldwide conveying outstanding joy images through their mobile lens. As part of vivo’s VISION+ initiatives, the success of the awards demonstrates vivo’s devotion to mobile photography technology and visual aesthetic exploration. The breath-taking works of winning photographers are now on full display and publicly available, marking a fruitful and promising start to the ongoing vivo VISION+ ecosystem.

Partnering with National Geographic to Explore the Cultural Value of Mobile Photography

Smartphones are providing more people with the capability to experience the joy of photo creation in this modern era of visual expression. vivo announced VISION+ in September 2020, a visual content ecosystem for the global market with “JOY IMAGE” at its core. As an important component of the VISION+ initiative, vivo has partnered with National Geographic for the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, which focuses on exceptional imaging and optics that can capture the essence of individual emotions and humanistic culture. Global creators were invited to discover, capture and communicate through their smartphone cameras.

After a two-month submission period, vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020 received over 135,000 mobile photo and video entries from nine countries including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Vietnam and etc. A total of 37 exceptional creations were ultimately selected by a panel of judges composed of the world’s top photographers and imaging experts including Steve McCurry and Michael Halsband. This series of mobile images individually reflect the human stories and landscapes around the world in 2020.

Entries in the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020

Illuminating the Joy of the World in Photos

A multitude of photo creators managed to interpret the joys of everyday life before their eyes with mobile photos in different styles, from vibrant portraits and spectacular landscapes to splendid nights and fleeting memories.

There are six categories under the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, including Portrait, Night, Landscape, Motion, Memories, and Story. A range of awards were also offered in this contest, including “Picture of the Year”, “Category Winners”, “Honorable Mention” and “Category Finalists”. vivo named Zhang Yu’s creation, “Daily Life of Four "Big Mouth Monsters", as the Picture of the Year in the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020.

Daily Life of Four "Big Mouth Monsters", the Picture of the Year in the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, created by Zhang Yu, China

Zhang Yu surmised that kids call the gesture as seen in the photo, where one’s hand is tucked into an outstretched shirt collar as a “Big Mouth Monster”. The moment that kids are playing in the shape of “Big Mouth Monsters” was captured by the creator with his smartphone, serving as a shining beacon of hope in the midst of a difficult 2020.

Camping Night with Beloved Friends, a creation by Rifqi Moch Lutpi from Indonesia, was awarded with the “Honorable Mention” award. This photograph displays three beloved friends chatting beside a burning bonfire in a dark night. The creator expressed subtle thinking, “In my life, camping is the most exciting story, the greatest moment… We should enjoy every moment in life and live it to the fullest with a rich variety of activities.”

Camping Night with Beloved Friends, a creation by Rifqi Moch Lutpi from Indonesia

A multitude of excellent mobile photo submissions across the Portrait, Night, Landscape, Motion, Memories and Story competitive categories. Under the Story category in the form of mobile video imaging, Opera Watch, the winning submission by Chen Lei from China, focuses on a traditional Sichuan Opera troupe that brings human-culture co-existence to life in smooth scenes with folk drum music.

Opera Watch, mobile video creation by Chen Lei from China

The outstanding winning creations are currently made public and available for viewing on the vivo VISION+ official website (https://visionplus.vivo.com/), including Steelwool with Bridge, a creation by Pyae Phyo Aung from Myanmar under the Night category, Balinese Woman, a creation by Arief Satria from Indonesia under the Portrait category, and Replicate, a creation by Lin Haibo from China under the Memories category, revealing incredibly fascinating works of mobile photography.

Steelwool with Bridge, a winning creation by Pyae Phyo Aung from Myanmar under the Night category

Balinese Woman, a winning creation by Arief Satria from Indonesia under the Portrait category

Replicate, a winning creation by Lin Haibo from China under the Memories category

Delving Deep into Mobile Photography to Enable More Creativity with Innovation

vivo is a leading product-driven global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. In 25 years of technology-based growth, vivo has always communicated with users attentively to proactively serve their needs.

Providing the masses with the best tool of self-expression and creativity for humanized professional imaging is the mantra of vivo as a technology brand. vivo wishes that more people can redirect their focus on the warmer details in real life, record touching emotions of everyday happenings and share these feelings with the world. Going forward, vivo will continue to collaborate with creators to enable more humanized professional photography that better meets the needs of users, and ultimately fulfill its cultural responsibility as a brand with 380 million users.