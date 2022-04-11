vivo Announces Short Film Project, Collecting Stories from Fans to be shot by Pakistan’s Top Director

Vivo invites creative storytellers to share their stories with the world and get the chance to work with Pakistan’s ace director

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022) vivo, a global smartphone brand, is encouraging vivo fans to share short stories for a chance to get their story brought to life by the well-known director in Pakistan. The story can be about anything that you believe deserves to be heard and seen by the world.

As a consumer centric brand, vivo is always looking for opportunities to stay connected with its users by engaging them in various activities. With Stories. Redefined. campaign – vivo invites fans to share their personal life stories with the world. The ace director of Pakistan will select the best one, develop it further and bring it to life by creating a short film based on the selected story.

The winners of this campaign will get the opportunity to go on camera, interact with the director and attend the film premier with their family. Moreover, at the end of the movie, credits will be given to the original story writers in the credit list. The winning story will be witnessed by the world as this film will be shared and screened globally.

Speaking about the campaign Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan said, ““vivo is thrilled to announce ‘Stories. Redefined.’ campaign as it will highlight the passion and potential of creative minds which has furthered the brand closer to its customers to uphold customers’ trust and loyalty.

vivo believes that the most inspiring stories often go unheard. So, we’re offering a platform that makes people believe in real, authentic and everyday stories of life. vivo has commenced this campaign and is ready to witness amazing and creative stories turning into an inspiring short film.”

The campaign brings forth a 10 days’ period for users to write and share their innovative stories. No matter what your story is about, it still stands a chance to win and be turned into film by the ace director of Pakistan as long as it is a real, touching and a positive story. The most promising and touching story stands the best chance to win.

The procedure to participate is kept simple to encourage maximum participation. In order to participate, all you have to do is share your everyday life story in the comment section of the post on vivo’s official social media channels while using #StoriesRedefined hashtags. The ace director will select the winning stories and vivo’s team will contact the winners to further develop the idea into a short film.