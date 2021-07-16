UrduPoint.com
Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Smartphone Brand, According To Strategy Analytics

Fri 16th July 2021

vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Smartphone Brand, According to Strategy Analytics

Vivo became the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally in Q1 2021, jumping 62 percent quarter-on-quarter to 19 million units shipped, while vivo's 5G smartphone strongholds are China and Europe, according to a new research from Strategy Analytics

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) vivo became the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally in Q1 2021, jumping 62 percent quarter-on-quarter to 19 million units shipped, while vivo's 5G smartphone strongholds are China and Europe, according to a new research from Strategy Analytics[i].

As a fervent advocate of 5G development, vivo has made remarkable progress in 5G standards and core technologies, committed to providing users with a growing range of 5G mobile phones and an improved 5G experience.

vivo has recently launched its first 5G smartphone the vivo X60 Pro in Pakistan – a premium, flagship device which features professional photography capabilities, unsurpassed design, and flagship performance. The X60 Pro marks as one of the inaugural vivo devices to be created in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics.

