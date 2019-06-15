Vivo Brings Y15 with 5000mAh Bigger Battery in Pakistan

Vivo has added yet another innovative smartphone to its affordable Y-series in Pakistan namely the Vivo Y15 — which packs a massive 5000mAh battery with AI Triple Cameras on the back and a combo of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2019) Vivo has added yet another innovative smartphone to its affordable Y-series in Pakistan namely the Vivo Y15 — which packs a massive 5000mAh battery with AI Triple Cameras on the back and a combo of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

5000mAh Battery: Power that Lasts

A large, industry-leading 5,000mAh battery keeps Y15 going longer, for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience— batteryworries are a thing of the past now.

In addition to a 5,000mAh battery, Y15is supported by intelligent power-saving technologies to further extend battery life.

6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display

The Y15 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Super narrow bezels on all sides stretch the screen-to-body ratio to 89%, creating a flagship-standard visual impact. Plus, enjoying such a broad view with only one hand is effortless, thanks to specifically designed gesture controls.

AI Triple Camera: More Professional Photos

When you see the world through an AI Triple Camera, creating photographic masterpieces is easier than ever. Y15 features a triple camera setup with a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, and 2MP Depth Camera. From magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraits, these three cameras help you capture your most impressive shots effortlessly.

Y15’s AI Super-Wide-Angle Camera expands your view to 120°, so you can capture more landscape, more of your friends, and more impressive pictures.

AI Face Beauty: More Beautiful, More Natural

Y15 comes with a 16MP front camera capable of capturing delicate facial details.

And to ensure you look naturally beautiful in all shots, trust AI Face Beauty to offer tailor-made facial enhancements.

Magical Color Fusion

Y15 takes inspiration from nature, and the beautiful lakes where colors shift in flux as light refracts off the surface. Enjoy Y15’s exquisite color show as hues dance across each and every angle in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage

Y15 runs on an octa-core processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage allows you to store more apps and have them run smoother. Plus, Y15 features Vivo’sFuntouch OS 9, a customized operating system based on Android 9.0 so your phone can handle whatever you throw at it with ease.

Ultra-Game Mode

Ultra-Game Mode is designed for the ultimate in gaming fun. Play e-sports like a pro by using Competition Mode, which allocates system resources to prioritize your game’s performance. And when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you a smoother gaming experience.

Pricing & Availability

The new Vivo Y15 is now available across Pakistan for the recommended retail price of Rs. 29,999. Vivo Pakistan provides 1-year official warranty and the smartphone is approved by PTA to work on all networks. Zong users can also get 6GB data for free by using their SIM card in slot 1.