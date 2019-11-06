Vivo co-sponsors the Biggest Online Sale in Pakistan

Vivo Pakistan has partnered with Daraz to become the co-sponsor for their upcoming Gyara Gyara sale, that will kick-off at midnight on November 11, 2019

Vivo smartphones will be available with exclusive gift offers during thebiggestsale of the year. Vivo will also participate in the 11.11 Countdown Gala, that will be held on November 8th in exclusive collaboration with ARY Digital's popular game show, Jeeto Pakistan.

It merits mentioning here that Vivo’s Brand Ambassador in Pakistan, Fahad Mustafa will be hosting the show and audience will have the chance to interact with their favorite showbiz stars, play games and win prizes during the event.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Alex Zhan the Director Sales Vivo Pakistan said: “Vivo holds our core beliefs strongly on being innovative for the consumer and continues to place world-leading features into our smartphones.



For 11.11 we are going to offer our most innovative products online with free exciting gifts for every customer who makes a purchase at the Vivo flagship store on Daraz.”

The ecommerce platform introduced the 11.11 sale last year and received an overwhelming response. Over 3 million users visited the Daraz app and had access to 3 million products. This year it is expected that over 10 million users will visit the platform for a personalized, convenient and engaging customer experience.

As a consumer-centric brand, Vivo has conducted in-depth research to understand the changing market dynamics in Pakistan. The global business trends are shifting more towards online and being the technology leader Vivo has set the precedence in Pakistan as well by taking the first movers advantage in collaboration with Daraz.