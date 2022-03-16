vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

Vivo, the technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, has once again taken the smartphone industry by storm in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) vivo, the technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, has once again taken the smartphone industry by storm in 2022. The year has just begun, and the tech giant is already in a position to make it a successful year.

In the Pakistani consumer’s mind vivo has effectively carved out a niche for itself. It appeals to the audience not only because of its futuristic and trendy smartphone designs but also through technologically advanced innovation whether it comes to the camera, battery, operating system, or imaging technology.

Over the course of years, the way consumers view vivo has seen a drastic change. The company has gone from being one of several smartphone brands to being a market leader.You can't escape the success of the different series vivo has under its arsenal to tackle different price ranges and preferences.

The Y series is known for its trendy youthful style, while the V series is known for its successful camera, processor, and design for an all-around smartphone, and the X series is known for its high-end flagship technology.

vivo started the new year by launching the much-anticipated V23 series smartphones in Pakistan. The series received high regards and positive reviews in the country,setting the tone for the year and reinforcing vivo's position as the market leader once more. The reason for this huge success was the innovation that came forward in the V23 series smartphones. vivo has always outdone itself when it comes to innovation and technology. With this series, vivo aimed to achieve the same.

The V23e, that was launched in early January, featured a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera on the front. The entire focus of this device was to improve user’s selfie experience, allowing it to stand out in the market as not many devices were able to compete with this range of front camera technology.

vivo V23e device offers images that are clear and sharp due to its ISOCELL 3.0 technology that increases light sensitivity while taking pictures, performing exceptionally well in low light conditions.

Similarly, the performance and style of this entire device is awonderful combination of technology and design.

The device offers a premium specification of 8GB RAM and a 128GB/256GB ROM. The Extended RAM 2.0 technology featured in the device makes it possible to operate this phone on 12GB RAM by using excess ROM. All these features and specs are powered by a powerful 4050mAh battery that has a 44W FlashCharge.

On the other hand, the V23 5G is a device that offers an all-rounder performance in camera, technology, and appearance. What makes this device special except for its 50 MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera, is its Color Changing Fluorite AG Design. This technology makes the phone change its color when in contact with the sunlight. The Sunshine Gold variant goes from a light ice blue and pink orange finish to a blue-green gradient look.

There is more to vivov V23 5G than just the color changing technology, the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 processorvery successfully offers premium capabilities to its users. Talking more about the capabilities, the 90Hz refresh rate display, a Liquid Cooling System and Ultra Game Mode makes it possible for users to enjoy super smooth gameplay performance. This performance is assisted by a 4200mAh battery that features a 44W FlashCharge for an uninterrupted experience.

vivo has also partnered with Babar Azam, Pakistan's most famous cricketer, for the V23 5G. This relationship between a big brand and a leading cricketer created a lot of buzz in the country and improved vivo's overall brand image and position.

Both devices have proven to be quite effective in the country, distinguishing vivo from its competitors. Due to its delivery of high-end products and futuristic innovation, vivo's position as an industry leader is unshakeable.

vivo is also one of the most forward-thinking brands when it comes to 5G technology. vivo became the world's second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand in Q1 2021. By 2022, it will have established itself as a market leader in the 5G industry, thanks to its continued focus on innovations and breakthroughs in 5G technology.