vivo Continues Leadership in Pakistan by Addressing Local Demands

Vivo becomes a highly relevant brand in Pakistan by fulfilling consumer aspirations with advanced smartphones, enhanced customer care services, local campaigns and jaw dropping innovations under its consumer centric approach

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022) vivo, leading global smartphone brand, has become a popular brand amongst the youngsters across Pakistan in recent years. Renowned as a customer-centric and a youth-oriented brand, vivo strives to empower its audience with meaningful, practical innovation across price points. With 80% of its workforce deployed in research and development, vivo conducts rigorous studies and market surveys to understand consumer behavior and trends to deliver best-suited technologies that address the growing demands of young consumers and make it highly relevant in the local market.

vivo since its inception in 2017 has been focusing on local commitment and penetrating deeper into consumers' minds and lives to provide customized solutions to enhance their lifestyle. vivo has wholeheartedly extended its support to the country and invested USD 10 million to set up a domestic manufacturing plant in line with the “Made in Pakistan” initiative in 2021 to contribute to the development of the local economy and empowerment of the local workforce and strengthen its footprint in Pakistan. The new facility is spread over 16,000 square-meter, has a production capacity of 6 million smartphones annually which is effectively contributing to the economy of Pakistan while ensuring local employment to diverse age groups.

Enhanced After Sales Service for Seamless Experience

The brand is also making its presence felt for its superior after sales service across the region and continue to serve the people in the best way possible with its enhanced services such as vivo Service Day, and On-call Support facility. vivo also offers attractive deals and local campaigns from time to time for its valuable consumers to show gratitude for their constant support. vivo’s cutting edge smartphones, and support services are available via a robust offline network of 9203 retail stores, and 16 service centres in the region.

Going “More Local More Global”

Additionally, guided by its ‘More Local, More Global’ strategy, vivo is an inclusive brand that respects local talent, culture, and consumer preferences. The brand closely works with local talents and celebrities such as Babar Azam, Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir and many others serving as youth icons in the region under various initiatives such as #GorgeousTransformation for V23 5G that created sound buzz and participation for sharing consumers transformation journey.

Mr. Eric Kong, CEO, vivo Pakistan, said, “Our journey in Pakistan has been very exciting, inspiring and filled with new possibilities to tailor the global advancements for the locals.

We at vivo are fortunate to serve our beloved consumers with the best of technologies. We believe in the Benfen philosophy of doing the right things and thus focus on enriching consumer lives! We will continue to drive consumer-centric innovations, drive local interest and forge a deeper connection with our local audiences. We are really happy with our leading presence in the region. All because of the love and continued trust of our users, we ensure that we will continue to upscale our presence to meet evolving demands of the region. Our V and X Series are highly loved because they are backed by intensive market research and insights to deliver advanced camera solutions in a stylish handset”.

Upping The Product Game

With mobile imaging as one of its strategic tracks, vivo has introduced some of the most notable camera-centric flagship products to market via its premium V series and X series line-ups, setting new benchmarks in the industry with every launch. Widely loved V series include the V20, V21, V23 and V23e which successfully features industry-leading front camera capabilities and stunning outlook, the X series which includes X60 Pro and X70 Pro – both the smartphones have redefined the standards of professional-grade photography. X Series has proved to be a game changer for professional imaging experience through ground-breaking vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system and advanced Gimbal Stabilization. vivo’s Y Series smartphones are the best to fit in all hands across fields in terms of camera, price, storage and much more which makes handset unique in its own way.

Recently, vivo also launched several hot selling products and achieved an important milestone in 2020, with the V20 from V series becoming one of the top 10 most-searched smartphones on Google and in 2021, V23e as per vivo *consumption survey became the people's best choice smartphone soon after its successful introduction in January 2022 showcasing high public preference during the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas X70 Pro instantly became the smartphone of choice for photography enthusiasts, professionals, and power-users which speaks highly about uniquely crafted smartphones setting the foot ahead with advanced innovation delivering outstanding experiences at desirable price points.

vivo, being consumers’ preferred smartphone brand in Pakistan, aims to continue upscaling its presence to meet evolving demands of the country.