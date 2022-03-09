UrduPoint.com

Vivo Encourages Users To Share Their Gorgeous Transformation Journey — Get Chance To Be Featured On Its Official Social Media Channels And Win Exciting Gifts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 11:27 AM

Vivo, the global technology brand, signed Pakistan Cricket team’s captain, Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for their recently launched vivo V23 5G

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) vivo, the global technology brand, signed Pakistan Cricket team’s captain, Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for their recently launched vivo V23 5G. The recently launched smartphone has left everyone, including Babar Azam, in awe for its spectacular camera and unique color changing design.

Babar Azam is one of the greatest players in the country, with a stellar track record and enormous potential as the country's top T20I batsman and a role model for the youth. Babar Azam decided to share his career transformation journey with the audience as he talked about his childhood dream of becoming a cricketer, the challenges he faced along the way, and his transformation from a ball picker in 2007 to the World's No. 1 Batsman today.

“Success doesn’t come overnight; it is a gradual process that requires a great deal of hard work, dedication and commitment. Since I was a child, I’ve wanted to become a cricketer. I began my cricket journey as a ball picker in the Pakistan vs. South Africa series in 2007. Despiteall the difficulties and failures, I never gave up and today I am an important part ofthe Pakistan cricket team. My journey included multiple factors like struggle, sacrifices and hard work.

”, said Babar Azam in a video posted by him on social media. He further invited people to join him in telling their transformation journey and post it using the hashtag #GorgeousTransformation and get a chance to be featured on vivo’s official account.

Many of Pakistan's top cricketers,technology and fashion celebrities have also shared their transformation journey. Nida Rashid Dar and Fatima Sana, the leading Pakistani cricketers, spoke about their professional journeys and their gorgeous transformations from cricket enthusiasts to international cricketers. Various leading fashion and technology influencers including Sarah Chaudhary, Syeda Urooj Fatima, Hoor Mahaveera, Dua Amjad Moina Shah and Ameer Dagha posted videos describing their professional and personal transformation journey. With this campaign by vivo, Pakistan's most popular influencers and sportsmen are encouraging the youth with their gorgeous transformations into the country's leading figures.

To join the campaign, use the hashtag #GorgeousTransformation while sharing your transformation journey and get a chance to be featured on vivo's official social media channels.

