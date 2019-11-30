Vivo Expands Y-Series Portfolio: Launches Y19 With Massive Battery and AI Triple Rear Camera

Available in Magnetic Black and Spring White colours across Pakistan at an affordable price

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019) Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today launched a new device in its Y-series portfolio - the Vivo Y19. Powered with industry leading 5000 mAh battery, the Y19 is equipped with an AI Triple Rear Camera and Macro capabilities for capturing small details in your daily life — with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging, battery worries are a thing of the past.

Priced at Rs. 31,999, the Y19 will be available in Magnetic Black and Spring White color variants across all major mobile markets, Vivo’s partner outlets and leading online platforms.

Commenting on the launch, ZohairChohan, Brand Manager Vivo Pakistan said, “We are strengthening our Y-series with the latest addition of Y19 packed with all the latest features in camera, battery power, shimmering design, fast charging and ultra- game mode for our customers to have a complete smartphone experience in this price segment. We continue to deliver on our promise of innovating and offering the best of technology bundled in our products at the most competitive price points.”

FHD+ Halo FullView™ Display

The 6.53-inch FHD+ Halo FullView™ Display pushes bezels to the limit on all sides, with the front camera nestled beautifully within an elegant notch. Enjoy a 1080 x 2340 super resolution with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%, for a flagship visual marvel to immerse yourself in.

Shimmering Color Design

The Y19 body finish is inspired by the mysteries of nature. Its illuminating view differs from every angle as colors shift and light ripples. The 3D body’s subtle curvatures create a slim outline for enhanced elegance and a comforting hold.

AI Multi-Scenario Photography, Multiple Possibilities

The Y19 AI Rear Camera system incorporates a 16MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 8MP super wide-angle camera with bokeh capabilities.

Its array of photo features caters for almost every photo scene in your everyday life. Wherever your adventure takes you, fantastic images are just a click away.

16MP Front Camera with AI Face Beauty, Tailored Beauty Selfies

The 16MP front camera with AI Face Beauty helps you celebrate your most radiant moments in life, without effort.

Experience the ultimate in facial enhancement with AI Face Beauty. Customize how you’d like to look, from face shape to skin tone – it’s just a click away.

5000mAh Battery, Dual-Engine Fast Charging

An industry-leading 5,000 mAh battery is further supported by smart energy management technologies to keep your Y19 powered for even longer. Vivo’s Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology rapidly rejuices this large-capacity battery, while 9 layers of protection mean safety is ensured. Plus, engineered with Reverse Charging, Y19 can charge other devices like a mobile power bank.

Smooth Experience

An octa-core processor with a 12nm design removes the lag from your mobile life. 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM provides the capacity you need to store thousands of song and images. Funtouch OS 9.2 – customized from Android 9 – takes smooth operation to a new level. Plus, rich features like Ultra Game Mode and Voice Changer ensure your user experience is much more fun and memorable.

Pricing, Warranty & Availability

The all-new Vivo Y19 is now available across Pakistan for just Rs. 31,999 with one-year official warranty of Vivo — the phone is duly approved by PTA and is tested to run all 4G networks in Pakistan. Customers who’re using Zong SIM card in the slot 1 of the phone will also get free mobile internet for 6 months.