UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vivo Introduces Amazing Offers For Daraz Mobile Week 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:26 PM

vivo Introduces Amazing Offers for Daraz Mobile Week 2021

Vivo presents amazing offers to its customers in collaboration with Daraz.pk for Daraz Mobile Week 2021 starting from June 16, 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th April, 2021) vivo presents amazing offers to its customers in collaboration with Daraz.pk for Daraz Mobile Week 2021 starting from June 16, 2021. The customers are able to participate in the virtual world of mobile phones and pick their favorite vivo smartphone with some incredible gifts.

Being a customer-centric brand, vivo continuously focuses on addressing evolving consumer needs and bringing joy to its users. With the aim to create astonishing surprises for its customers, vivo has partnered with Daraz.pk and presents some great deals in Daraz Mobile Week 2021.

As a brand partner for Daraz Mobile Week 2021, vivo is providing high-quality gifts like QCY Original EarBuds, vivo branded Temperature Bottle and many more on the purchase of its top-selling smartphone models.

vivo lovers are also able to get incredible price deals on vivo’s innovative and trendsetting devices through Mega Deal Basket exclusively at vivo’s flagship store at Daraz.pk.

Moreover, vivo presents its customers a chance to win its hot-selling smartphone Y20 through a lucky draw. In order to participate in this lucky draw, customers will have to engage in Mission Possible or play 1 Rupee Game at Daraz.pk.

The Daraz Mobile Week 2021 will last from June 16, 2021 to June 23, 2021 with a complete range of vivo smartphones available and high quality gifts bundled with its hot selling models. Customers can also enjoy free and speedy delivery all over the country with secured payment methods on the purchase of vivo smartphones through vivo flagship store.

Related Topics

World Mobile Price June All From Love

Recent Stories

‘We’ll not let you pass this new law,’ says ..

8 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Hoping for Tangible Progress Ahead of 202 ..

7 minutes ago

880KM new roads in merged areas constructed

7 minutes ago

Livestock dept distributes 100 poultry units

7 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says Experiment on COVID-Free Zones i ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow May Start Vaccinating Migrants Against COVI ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.