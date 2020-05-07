vivo Launches the Affordable Y91D with Halo Display & Bigger Battery

The budget-friendly smartphone vivo Y91D is now available across Pakistan, aiming at the entry level segment for an attractive price of Rs. 16,999

Y91D at a Glance:

A trendy 6.22-inch Halo FullView™Display gives Y91D a further enhanced viewing experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%, even higher than its predecessor, by redesigning the notch. In addition to a smart design, smart hand gesture controls make using this large display effortless.

In terms of design layout, Y91D adopts a stylish back-cover gloss painting process, intricately blending colors to invoke a breath-taking visual effect. The 3D curves fit your palm perfectly, for an experience that’s truly irresistible. The phone is available in three striking colours; Fusion Black, Ocean Blue and Sunset Red.

This new device is fitted with a high-performance octa-core SoC, 2GB of RAM and 32 Internal storage; giving you ample freedom to store more photos and files without the need to declutter frequently. Y91D also offers you the option to expand up to 256GB so that you can save whatever you want.

Y91D adopts AI photo algorithms for its camera to automatically deliver facial enhancements, saving you the trouble of manually adjusting beautification levels. Achieving professional shots has never been so easy.

To power the internals there is a 4030mAh high-capacity battery which works with an exclusive smart power management system, allowing for long-lasting endurance — so worrying about running out of juice is a thing of the past.



Y91D runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based upon Android which results in faster processing speeds while consuming less power, allowing you to open apps faster, switch between them seamlessly, and enjoy a smoother user experience.

Pricing & Availability:

The Vivo Y91D is now available in Pakistan for the recommended retail price of Rs. 16,999 with 32GB Internal Storage. The phone comes with 1-year official warranty and 15 days free replacement policy.

Special offer for Zong Customers:

If you’re using the Zong 4G SIM card in the slot 1, you will also get 12GB Zong Mobile Internet for free. (2GB Data / month for 6 months).

Key Specifications: