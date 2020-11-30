vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata color for Flagship V20 Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand has today announced the availability of the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata color for its flagship V20 smartphone in Pakistan

vivo V20’s cutting edgecamera setup has a powerful and intelligent Autofocus capability that unlocks a whole new world of wonders for selfie lovers. The industry leading 44MP Eye Autofocus feature that captures the life of each moment with utmost ease and stability.

V20 is also slim and lightweight device that flaunts 7.38mm Ultra Sleek AG Glass to complement the fast-paced lifestyles of young users. The smartphone comes with a 64MP extraordinary rear camera with Super Night Mode that delivers high definition quality and clarity in every shot even after vigorous zooming.

The vivo V20 is built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for fast-moving users. It has a few features thoughtfully incorporated to keep the users engaged and entertained in the ever-changing environment.

Powered bythe QualcommSnapdragon 720G processor,vivo V20 delivers smooth performance for applications and games with vast 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Moreover, the Funtouch OS 11 (based on Android 11) features minimalist aesthetic for smoother user interaction.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge that can replenish the battery to 65% with lightning speed in just 30 minutes. With the strong battery and flash charge support, users can have a more convenient mobile experience and record themselves in various scenarios

The new Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata color is as pristine as full moonlight cascading on a serene ocean, guiding you to the innermost sanctuary of your heart.

The pricing for this edition is also the same as the previous iterations, namely Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz – currently available for Rs. 59,999 only across Pakistan.

vivo offers one-year warranty for V20 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V20 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

You can get a 360° design experience of the vivo V20 by following this link: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/360/v20