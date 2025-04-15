- Home
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture The Future” In Partnership With SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 03:47 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) vivo has officially launched its flagship three-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Capture the Future, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. The program aims to provide inclusive education through mobile imaging technology, empowering underprivileged children by developing their creativity, imagination, and storytelling abilities.
As part of the initiative, vivo has pledged a donation of PKR 20,000,000 to support the program’s implementation across six SOS Children’s Villages in Pakistan. In its first year, the initiative will prioritize Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan.
vivo believes in the transformative power of aesthetic education, especially in childhood development. The brand continues to push the boundaries of imaging technology, product design, and performance in smart mobile devices. Through Capture the Future, vivo uses technology to promote aesthetic learning – encouraging children to capture everyday details, interact with their environment through the lens, and express their perception of beauty through visual storytelling. The program nurtures their ability to think creatively and engage meaningfully with the world around them, letting technology illuminate a better life.
Throughout the year, each village will host 24 photography and videography classes, totaling 144 sessions annually nationwide. These classes are fully integrated into the SOS Children’s Villages interest-based learning framework and are supported by the latest vivo V50 5G smartphones, which serve as training tools for visual expression and skill-building.
To ensure consistency and local support, photography teachers in each village are trained to conduct two sessions each month. Infrastructural enhancements include the setup of dedicated vivo Imaging Classrooms in all six villages, with a dedicated Image Corner in each classroom to regularly showcase children's photographic work.
A key highlight of the program is the Annual Photography Camp, led by acclaimed photographer Haris Sagheer Bhatti, who serves as the lead mentor. The camp offers immersive, hands-on learning experiences and helps children refine their creative perspectives in real-world settings.
Each village also holds a yearly video exhibition, offering children the opportunity to publicly share their work and build confidence through artistic expression. In addition, a documentary featuring selected visuals captured by the children will be produced every year, bringing their unique narratives and aspirations to a broader audience.
To safeguard the educational purpose of the technology, SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan has introduced structured principles for the responsible use and distribution of smartphones, ensuring children can benefit from mobile imaging tools safely and effectively.
The launch ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both organizations. From vivo Pakistan, Chief Brand Officer, Andy Sun and his team were present. Representing SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, Saba Faisal, National Director, and members of the senior leadership team participated in the event, reaffirming their shared vision of empowering youth through creative education and technological access.
Capture the Future reflects vivo’s ongoing global commitment to social impact through innovation, providing children with the tools, mentorship, and inspiration to explore their potential and build a brighter future through visual storytelling.
