vivo Launches V19 in Pakistan with Dual iView Display and Super Night Mode

Best in class selfie experience with 32 + 8MP Dual Front Camera - Making night selfies stellar, with Super Night Mode and with unique Aura Screen Light

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020) vivo today revealed the new V19 in Pakistan through an online launch event. This newsmartphone focuses on key features including Super Night Mode, Dual iView Display and Aura Screen Light.

V19 brings together extraordinary camera capabilities, cutting-edge technology & fashionable eleganceto deliver a truly innovative mobile experience for consumers at an affordable price of Rs. 59,999.

vivo is committed to innovation with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumer needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about camera and entertainment features,” saidZohair Chohan, Brand Manager for vivo in Pakistan. “V19 is a trendsetting smartphone built to complement young consumers’ lifestyles.”

vivo has recently announcedFahad Mustafa and Hania Amir as the Brand Ambassadors in Pakistan. This charismatic duo truly resonates with brand’s essence and its youthful spirit. Being a young brand, vivo’s products are always targeted at the youth, who are passionate about the latest innovations.

Cutting-Edge Super Night Mode Camera and Beautiful Selfies

V19’s dual front camera with a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera helps users capture their best selfie no matter what the time or place. The front camera supports a wide-angle selfie of up to 105 degrees, with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for authentic and dazzling shots. The front camera is also equipped with Ultra Stable Selfie Video, bringing a new level of stability to wide-angle selfie videos.

V19 has a powerful AI Quad Camera at the rear, with a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. Along with Ultra Stable Video, V19 is packed with AI image and video features, including AI Video Filters, and AI Video Editorfor professional yet easy editing.

Both the front and rear cameras are equipped with special modes to capture stunning photos at night. The front camera’s Super Night Selfie mode—with Layer-Based Beautification, Spatial Merging Denoising, and Multiple Exposure—allows users to take clear and beautiful selfies set against the backdrop of a nighttime city skyline or the countryside’s starry sky. With the rear camera’s Super Night Portrait mode—with Multi-Frame Screening, Temporal Alignment, and Spatial Merging Denoising—users can capture high-resolution photos of all of life’s wonders, even at night.

Innovative Display and Design for a Distinctive Style

V19 features a sleek 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Dual iView Display, built from superior E3 OLED, and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which makes vibrant colors come to life. The display’s brightness auto-adjusts to suit ambient light levels and filters 42 percent more blue light than E2 OLED, creating a healthier user experience.

V19 is crafted for both comfort and style, reinforcing vivo’s commitment to user-centric design. With ergonomically designed 3D curves, V19 fits users’ palms to perfection, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 offers elegance and sophistication.

Strong Performance Empowers All-Day Usage for Fast-Moving Consumers

In addition to industry-leading selfie capabilities and sleek design, V19 has elite performance and high battery efficiency. A super capacity of 4500mAh battery provides long-lasting durability, while 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology enables a 70 percent charge in just 40 minutes, offering convenience for fast-moving consumers.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor, V19 has a fast interface and top computing performance. To support the high energy consumption of its AI-powered camera capabilities, V19 is built with copper tube liquid cooling, which guarantees longer CPU life, more reliable phone performance, and smooth multitasking. V19 is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, letting users store everything they need for work, rest, and play.

V19 also delivers an advanced gaming experience, featuring Multi-Turbo 3.0 for optimizing touch control and FPS stability, as well as an Ultra Game Mode with functions like Fast Screen Capture, Screen Recording, and Game Vibration.

vivo V19 Key Specifications:

44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Dual iView Display

32MP Dual Front Camera with Super Night Selfie and Aura Screen Light (105-degree wide Selfie) Image Stabilization for Selfie Video

Rear 48MP main camera, 8MP super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Super Night Portrait, Art Portrait. Featuring Ultra Stable Video and Art Video Modes for Live Bokeh and Color Change.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 2.3GHz octa-core SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 Fastest Storage, up to 512GB microSD card support, Triple SIM slot.

33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 & 4500mAh (70% Charge in 40 minutes), Type-C port

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning, Dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0

Copper Tube Liquid Cooling, Multi-Turbo 3.0 with Ultra Game Mode

AI Noise Cancelling for Video & Voice Calls

Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10

Pricing & Availability:

The recommended retail price for vivo V19 in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999 and the phone is currently on pre-order from 14th of May to 17th of May 2020. V19 is available in two distinctive color schemes, Sleek Silver & Gleam Black. The official sales will begin on 18th of May, 2020 and vivo V19 will offer one-year warranty with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

The vivo V19 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).