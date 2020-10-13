vivo Launches V20 in Pakistan, 44MP Eye Autofocus, 7.38mm Ultra Sleek and 64MP Night Camera

V20 Features Advanced Selfie Technology, Ultra Sleek Design, and Smooth Performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th October, 2020) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, launched a new addition to its flagship V-series, the vivo V20 in the Pakistan for just Rs. 59,999.

The official launch was done through a special digital broadcast on vivo’s official social media platforms; featuring vivo V20 Brand Ambassadors, the renowned actor & game show host Fahad Mustafa and the gorgeous film and TV actress Hania Aamir.

Hosted by Faizan Haqqee, this interactive session was first of its kind in Pakistan for a smartphone launch. Live viewers were also made a part of this event through different activities and got a chance to win exclusive vivo gifts.

vivo has once again revolutionized the standards of a premium-range smartphone by embedding professional-grade 44MP Eye Autofocus camera in the V20 with advance Autofocus (AF) capabilities for highly defined selfie experience.

The all-new V20 is also slim and lightweight and flaunts 7.38mm Ultra Sleek AG Glass to complement the fast-paced lifestyles of young users.The smartphone also comes with a 64MP extraordinary rear camera with Super Night Mode that delivers high definition quality and clarity in every shot even after vigorous zooming. It is backed by 33W FlashCharge capability that allows V20 to keep up with the users throughout the day.

“vivo always believes in evolving with the changing times, customers’ behaviour, needs and preferences. We understand the selfie craze, photography trends and needs of creative minds. With V20, vivo is all set to change the paradigms of premium-range smartphones with its futuristic features and design. vivo V20 has it all, with enhanced Autofocus camera capabilities packed in an ultra-sleek and fashionable design.”, said Zohair Chohan, Brand Manager vivo Pakistan.



Advance Camera Technology with Intelligent Auto-Focus Capability

vivo V20’s cutting edge camera setup has a powerful and intelligent Autofocus capability that unlocks a whole new world of wonders for selfie lovers.

The device sports an industry-leading 44MP Eye Autofocus feature that captures the life of each moment with utmost ease and stability.

This feature ensures a sharp focus in the selfies making the user the ‘focus’ always.The lens is equipped with Eye Autofocus that uses advanced algorithms to track and focus on moving subjects for sharper selfies. Its powerful subject-tracking technology further sharpens photo and video quality.

The feature stands perfect for a wide range of user scenarios whether the user is shooting up close, or from even greater distances. It is further enhanced by various high-tech innovative features that re-defines the paradigms for selfie lovers and content creators.

⦁ Super Night Selfie: With industry-leading Autofocus feature, users can shoot clearer selfies at dark or in low-light conditions. vivo V20’s multiple exposures and noise cancellation algorithm capture highly distinctive facial details defying dark montage. Moreover, the Aura Screen Light provides perfect colour temperature and natural skin tone by automatically adjusting to ambient light for stunning and breath-taking selfies.

⦁ Dual-view video: The feature doubles the creative skills by recording with the front and rear camera at the same time.The unique feature combines the footage of both front and rear cameras allowing users to experiment with real-time interactive video recording in one go.

⦁ Slo-mo Selfie video:The slo-mo feature allows users to record their real moments and control the flow of time with their fingertips. With this distinctive feature, the users can switch between fast and slow motion, while enjoying the smoothness of 240FPS.

⦁ Steadiface Selfie Video: The users’ photography and videography experience is further amplified through the Steadiface Selfie Video feature. It keeps the focus on the subject's face and reduces blurry images caused by camera shake due to hand or body movements when shooting videos on the phone. It is also supported by a face detection algorithm that crops the image edges for stability.

⦁ 4K Selfie Video: The 4K Selfie Video mode truly makes the user the focus of the frame by creating amazing personalized videos in incredible 4K resolution. The feature further provides a highly innovative and powerful editing tool kit for dazzling and breath-taking effects.

⦁ Multi-Style Portrait and AR stickers: These two features are carefully crafted to support personalized hues and Face Beauty.

The features satisfy users' creative demand for a wide variety of adjustable photo style effects.

The staggering 64MP Main Rear Camera + 8MP Multi-Function Camera (Super Wide Angle/Bokeh/Super Macro) + 2MP Mono Camera setup delivers ultra-clear and high definition photography experience capturing vibrant, intricate details that remain clear even after vigorous zooming. The Multi-functional camera creates wide perspectives with super macro, bokeh and black & white film effects.

vivo V20’s rear camera also hosts an array of ground-breaking features to capture the radiant moments of life without missing a beat.

⦁ Super Night Mode: Elevating the night-photography experience V20 rear camera brings an extraordinary Super Night mode that adds broader perspectives, while specialized filters conjure hidden shades from the darkness. Moreover, the support of the new Tripod Night Mode increases stability and exposure to make the night look flawless and capture every shooting scene effortlessly.

⦁ Motion Autofocus: The industry-leading feature tracks the moving objects. Just double tap on any person or object to ensures a sharp, continuous focus throughout the frame and reproduce the best moments in clear shots.



Intelligently Crafted Ultra Sleek Design & Sensational Colour Pallet

V20 stands as an epitome of luxurious looks with an ultra-sleek and stylish colour pallet that seamlessly syncs in with the smart and evolving lifestyles of the youth.The device stands out for its 7.38mm ultra-sleek design and 2.5D body weighing just 171g. It also has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ Display that brings vibrant and authentic colors to life. The display also features vivo’s signature In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology.



vivo V20 is a premium looking smartphone with a highly unique AG Glass Technology and creative triangular matrix camera setup that complement the style quotient of the youth. The overall aesthetics of V20 have been designed to impress a fashionable and trendy selfie-loving generation.

⦁ AG Glass Technology: The back cover of V20 features a stunning AG glass technology for a smooth grip. The AG Matte Glass provides a smudge-free and scratch resistance look making V20 the first choice for on-the-go users. The glass type also provides a soft and delicate touch that further refines the surface of the robust smartphone.

⦁ Dual Tone Step: V20 has been carefully designed to flaunt a unique layered design wherein the flash is located on the first layer and the cameras on the second layer. The rear cameras are neatly organized in thin layers.

vivo V20 colors are inspired by the mysterious beauty of nature. It will arrive in two fashionable and cool colors that are specially designed to match the fashion sense and the self-expression of the experimental youth.

⦁ Midnight Jazz is the signature colour. It is mysterious and full of energy and provides composure and confidence to stand strong amidst the chaos.

⦁ Sunset Melody is inspired by warm tropical hues reminiscent of sunset beaches.

Power-Packed All-Round Performance

vivo V20 is built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for fast-moving users. It has a few features thoughtfully incorporated to keep the users engaged and entertained in the ever-changing environment.

⦁ Processor and Storage: vivo V20 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor, that delivers smooth performance for applications and games with vast 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Moreover, the Funtouch OS 11 (based on Android 11) features minimalist aesthetic for smoother user interaction.

⦁ Battery: V20 is supported by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge that can replenish the battery to 65% with lightning speed. With the strong battery and flash charge support, users can have a more convenient mobile experience and record themselves in various scenarios.

⦁ Multi Turbo: The Multi-Turbo feature is optimized with Turbo technologies that enhance the overall performance of V20. It is also accompanied with Game Turbo for a highly immersive and smooth gaming experience.

⦁ Memory Recaller: This unique feature enables users to bring alive old memories. This impressive feature restores clarity in fuzzy old images instantly, and its smart coloring tool further revitalizes and enhances the color.