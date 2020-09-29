vivo Launches Y20 with 5000mAh Battery, Triple Macro Camera and Side Fingerprint

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the vivo Y20 in Pakistan

Powered by massive 5000mAh battery, Y20 comes with an AI Triple Macro Camera (13MP+2MP+2MP) to seamlessly capture the moments of your life with enough detail and perfection. The key highlight of vivo Y20 is its long-lasting battery life complemented by AI power-saving technology, which also supports reverse charging. Y20 features Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, this innovative new design unlocks your phone in a split second.

vivo’s youth-oriented Y-Series is known for its modern technologies and elegant design that support day-to-day lives of the tech-savvy young audience. Keeping its commitment towards customer-centric designs and innovation, the newly launched vivo Y20 is a lightweight, sleek, and perfectly polished smartphone with an ergonomic 2.5D elegant body. It comes in two eye-popping color options - Obsidian Black and Dawn White to complement the young audiences’ everyday lifestyle.

vivo Y20 also comes with enhanced user-friendly features such as a cleverly designed side-mounted fingerprint scanner that adapts to your daily phone use, making phone unlocking experience instantaneous and intuitive.

For enhanced security, users can choose between a physical fingerprint sensor or a modern face unlock feature.

Y20’s rear AI Triple Macro Camera comes with a 13MP+2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh feature that allow users to seamlessly switch perspectives and enable them to capture master shots without compromising the picture quality.

The smartphone boasts of a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with Eye Protection for an unhindered and unmatched entertainment experience. The long-lasting battery, coupled with an advanced screen for protecting the users’ eyes, makes it a perfect fit for immersive movie-watching experience and playing high definition games.

The vivo Y20 houses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 4 RAM + 64 GB storage space (expandable to 256GB) via microSD card for increased speed and performance. The phone also features an Ultra Game mode with a wide range of features to ensure an uninterrupted and delightful gaming experience.