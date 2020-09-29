UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vivo Launches Y20 With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Macro Camera And Side Fingerprint

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:57 PM

vivo Launches Y20 with 5000mAh Battery, Triple Macro Camera and Side Fingerprint

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the vivo Y20 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the vivo Y20 in Pakistan.

Powered by massive 5000mAh battery, Y20 comes with an AI Triple Macro Camera (13MP+2MP+2MP) to seamlessly capture the moments of your life with enough detail and perfection. The key highlight of vivo Y20 is its long-lasting battery life complemented by AI power-saving technology, which also supports reverse charging. Y20 features Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, this innovative new design unlocks your phone in a split second.

vivo’s youth-oriented Y-Series is known for its modern technologies and elegant design that support day-to-day lives of the tech-savvy young audience. Keeping its commitment towards customer-centric designs and innovation, the newly launched vivo Y20 is a lightweight, sleek, and perfectly polished smartphone with an ergonomic 2.5D elegant body. It comes in two eye-popping color options - Obsidian Black and Dawn White to complement the young audiences’ everyday lifestyle.

vivo Y20 also comes with enhanced user-friendly features such as a cleverly designed side-mounted fingerprint scanner that adapts to your daily phone use, making phone unlocking experience instantaneous and intuitive.

For enhanced security, users can choose between a physical fingerprint sensor or a modern face unlock feature.

Y20’s rear AI Triple Macro Camera comes with a 13MP+2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh feature that allow users to seamlessly switch perspectives and enable them to capture master shots without compromising the picture quality.

The smartphone boasts of a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with Eye Protection for an unhindered and unmatched entertainment experience. The long-lasting battery, coupled with an advanced screen for protecting the users’ eyes, makes it a perfect fit for immersive movie-watching experience and playing high definition games.

The vivo Y20 houses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 4 RAM + 64 GB storage space (expandable to 256GB) via microSD card for increased speed and performance. The phone also features an Ultra Game mode with a wide range of features to ensure an uninterrupted and delightful gaming experience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young Split

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

60 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

60 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

60 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

1 hour ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.