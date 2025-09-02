Vivo Launches Y400 In Pakistan With Khushhal Khan As Brand Ambassador
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 03:32 PM
Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest vivo Y400 in Pakistan. Bringing together style, strength, and smart technology, the Y400 is designed to power the bold lifestyles of today’s youth
Adding star power to this exciting launch, vivo has partnered with Khushhal Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated young actors and youth icon as the official brand ambassador for the Y400.
“The vivo Y400 is made for those who want it all durability, style, entertainment, and powerful battery life without compromise. Partnering with Khushhal Khan, a true style icon for the youth, we want to show how Y400 complements the energy and passion of the next generation,” said Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo.
Underwater Photography with IP69 Rating
Taking smartphone durability to the next level, the Y400 is IP68 and IP69 rated, meaning it can withstand dust, spills, rain, and even underwater shots of up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Whether it’s poolside fun or beach adventures, users can capture breathtaking moments with the dedicated Underwater Photography Mode, while One-Tap Water Ejection ensures the device stays ready for action.
Flat-Frame Unibody Design with Iconic Style
The Y400 stands out with its sleek Flat-Frame Unibody Design, giving it a modern, refined look that is as comfortable to hold as it is stylish to flaunt. Available in Pearl White and Dynamic Green, its layered nacre-inspired textures and ultra-slim 7.9mm Metallic Frame make it a true fashion statement.
Expressing his thoughts, Khushhal Khan shared: “What excites me most about the Y400 is its underwater photography feature it gives me the freedom to explore and capture moments in a completely new way.”
120Hz Bezel-less AMOLED Display for Immersive Entertainment
Entertainment lovers can enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience with the 6.67-inch 120Hz High-Brightness Ultra Vision AMOLED Display. With ultra-slim bezels, vibrant colors, and SGS Eye Protection certification, the Y400 transforms your palm into a cinematic screen ideal for streaming, gaming, or scrolling through social media with smooth precision.
Powerful 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery
Keeping up with non-stop lifestyles, the Y400 packs a massive 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery that offers longer usage times from binge-watching dramas to long gaming sessions. Backed by 44W FlashCharge, the phone powers up to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring users spend more time on the go and less time plugged in.
Price & Availability
The vivo Y400 will be available across Pakistan in an 8 + 256GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 64,999. Customers can purchase the device starting 02nd September.
vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the Y400 a 15 - day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.
As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.
