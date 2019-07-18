Vivo Launches Y7s - an Affordable Midranger With 4500 mAh Battery and In-Display Fingerprint Reader

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Vivo, the champions of top-notch smartphones has now come up with Vivo Y7s with even more advanced features.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) vivo continues to make its mark in the mobile market with the launch of its latest handset Vivo Y7s.

After reports that Vivo is going to come up with S1, it launched a new handset in China with the name of Vivo Y7s.

Vivo, the champions of top-notch smartphones has now come up with Vivo Y7s with even more advanced features.

Being a mid-ranger, Vivo Y7s is the first mobile phone with the new MediaTek Helio P65 SoC that upgrades the CPU.

Let’s have a detailed look at its specs:

Display

The Vivo Y7S 2019 accompanies a 6.38” Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint sensor undeneath. It has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The water-drop display gives an admirable display experience. The Smartphone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and the display covers 105 percent of the NTSC color space

Colours

Vivo Y7S is available in two colour choices – Sea Wind Blue or Wave Blue. Sea Wind has a pink gradient while Wave Blue comes with a near-black finish.

Processor

The Vivo Y7s has a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset that offers a quad-core CPU with two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, all of which run at clock speeds of 2.0GHz.

The in-vogue smartphone has brought the latest processor which performs proficiently while you can enjoy HD games and various applications with no lagging. The handset runs Android 9.0 Pie-based with FunTouchOS 9 on top out of the case.

Battery Life

The battery backup of Vivo Y7S is going to be your long-route companion. The gadget contains a Li-particle battery with a limit of 4,500mAh that gives a promising backup all day long and helps dual-engine fast charging. Besides, it has intelligent power-saving technologies to further extend battery life.

Camera

The Vivo Y7S has triple back cameras to get perfect pictures and recordings. It has a 16-megapixel essential sensor, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor that captures depth data.

The front camera is a 16-megapixel AI selfie camera opening for selfies and video calling. Coupled with some amazing camera features like Pro Mode, Ai Beauty, Portrait, HDR backlight, panorama, and document correction, Vivo Y7S provides nitty-gritty pictures, enhancing their beauty further.

Memory and Storage

Vivo Y7S encompasses 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB internal memory that can keep various documents, information, applications, recreations, pictures, films and more. It additionally has an external memory space that can be expanded up to 256GB, with the assistance of a microSD card.

Connectivity

The cell phone supports 4g VoLTE along with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y7S will be available for purchase from July 20 at a price tag of $260.