vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 May, 2022) According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service, vivo ranked first with a leading market share of 20 percent[1]. The position during the quarter was driven by the positive market feedback from its products line-up including X, V and Y series.

With smart devices and intelligent services as its core, vivo maintained a strong momentum. According to Counterpoint Research, vivo topped China’s smartphone market in 2021[2] with a market share of 22 percent. With global expansion, as of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.