vivo Marks 4th Anniversary with Renewed Commitment and Dedication to Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th July, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, marks the completion of four years in Pakistan. In the span of 4 years, vivo has made deep inroads into the Pakistan smartphone market, quickly becoming one of the top-selling smartphone brands in the country. Following its customer-centric approach, vivo constantly strives to democratize technology and introduce global innovation to cater to the dynamic needs of every customer across all price segments.

Over the past few years, vivo has become one of the most preferred smartphone brands in the country. vivo products are now available nationally with a robust offline network of 7500+ retail stores and 14 exclusive service centres. During the pandemic, vivo decentralized its customer support system with the introduction of contactless WhatsApp Support. Users now have the option to seek help across hotline and online channels (Email, live chat, & FB messenger).

Guided by the ‘More Local, More Global’ approach, vivo is an inclusive brand that respects local talent, culture, and evolving consumer preferences. To build foster a solid local connect, vivo works closely with some of the leading celebrities in Pakistan: sensational and talented artists Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa that very well represent the brand values and connect with every common citizen.

Mr. Eric Kong, Chief Executive Officer, vivo Pakistan remarked, “It’s been an incredible journey, and we feel proud to complete the 4-year milestone in Pakistan, which is strategically a very important market for vivo. With localization and innovation at heart, we are constantly working to bring the best-in-class technologies to the country and upscale our presence to fulfil consumer demands. Guided by the Benfen philosophy, we are here to build strong relationships with our customers and partners. We are grateful for all the love and constant support provided to us by our customers, esteemed channel partners, distributors, and retailers.”

vivo is constantly driven by innovation and pushing limits by expanding its smartphone portfolio with the revolutionary X series, premium V series, and youth-centric affordable Y series smartphones.

4 years building a redefining innovation and addressing customers’ pain points of photography

• vivo X Series –With the X series, vivo introduces world-class camera technologies for the first time: Gimbal stabilization 2.

0 which is heavily relied on for professional photography. The strategic partnership between vivo and ZEISS enabled users to redefine mobile imaging capabilities with the revolutionary X60 Pro.

• vivo V Series –The premium V series from vivo's smartphone portfolio has revolutionized mobile imaging, setting new benchmarks for camera-centric phones in the market. With innovative features like 44MP OIS Night Selfie, Dual Selfie Spotlight, and AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm, vivo solves the pain points of night photography and elevates the smartphone photography experience. The series offers a great range of smartphones like V21, V21e, V20 and V20SE.

• vivo Y Series– The Y series is completely youth-centric, catering to the dynamic demands of the youth with innovative style, design, and technology. vivo Y series is an ideal companion for the younger generation who seeks top-quality features at an affordable range. The Y series offers a wide range of affordable mid-range smartphones like Y51s,Y31, Y20s, Y20, Y12A and more.

As a global brand, vivo is dedicated to doing exceptional work to build a strong network for 5G innovation and making 5G products accessible to the people of Pakistan. According to the recent data by Strategy Analytics* , vivo has become the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally in Q1 2021, jumping 62 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 19 million units shipped. Since its inception in 2017 in Pakistan, vivo has established its presence in more than 50 countries globally with its official entry into the European market. vivo was the official partner of the recently concluded UEFA EURO 2020 and 2024, a symbol of bringing joy to humanity. vivo also made big hits last year, with the V20 becoming one of the top 10 most-searched smartphones on Google in 2020, which showcased the public's high preference of V20 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The brand continues to move forward by identifying opportunities and overcoming challenges with its innovation-led approach, and delighting its valued customers with the best of smartphone experiences and customer support.