vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

Vivo, the renowned global smartphone brand, proudly celebrates its 7th anniversary in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone filled with innovation, partnerships, and customer trust

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) vivo, the renowned global smartphone brand, proudly celebrates its 7th anniversary in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone filled with innovation, partnerships, and customer trust. This anniversary is a testament to the enduring support of vivo's loyal customers and the commitment of its dedicated team in Pakistan.

Over the past year, vivo has solidified its local presence by collaborating with beloved Pakistani talents. The Y series saw a partnership with Pakistan's favorite actress, Durefishan Saleem, bringing her charm and talent to vivo’s innovative lineup. Additionally, vivo continued its successful collaboration with the Pakistan cricket team’s captain, Babar Azam, as the face of its V series, showcasing cutting-edge technology and stylish designs that resonate with the youth.

vivo has launched a diverse range of products tailored to meet the evolving needs of Pakistani consumers. These innovative smartphones, appreciated by tech enthusiasts and lifestyle content creators alike, span various price categories, ensuring that there is a vivo phone for everyone.

Mr. Eric Kong, CEO of vivo Pakistan, expressed his gratitude and vision for the future: "As we celebrate vivo Pakistan's remarkable 7-year anniversary, I am filled with immense gratitude for our journey. vivo’s tremendous success in Pakistan has been a cohesive effort propelled by our dedicated employees and valued customers. Over the years, we have overcome challenges and achieved significant milestones, thanks to our innovation-led approach and the unwavering support of our loyal customers. With localization and innovation at the core of our efforts, we have brought leading technologies to Pakistan, benefiting countless users. Guided by the BENFEN philosophy, we remain dedicated to building strong relationships with our customers. As we move forward, we will continue expanding our solutions — ensuring we deliver the best technology to meet the evolving demands of our Pakistani consumers."

For the budget-conscious yet performance-driven users, the Y series introduced features that address specific needs of Pakistani consumers. The long-lasting 5000mAh battery caters to those always on the go, while the 80W FlashCharge ensures quick recharges. The Color-Changing Design, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 1800nits Peak Brightness, 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM, and a 50MP camera combine to offer a reliable and stylish solution for those looking for both performance and aesthetics. These features have made the Y series immensely popular among Pakistani consumers.

The V series, designed for those who cherish every moment, brought the vivo V30 5G and V30e 5G, equipped with the industry-leading Aura Light Portrait. This pioneering technology offers gentler lighting, appropriate brightness, and harmonious colors, elevating portrait photography to a new level.

The V series also boasts features like a 50MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, 50MP AF Group Selfie Camera, 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, 5500mAh large battery, 80W FlashCharge technology, 2800nits Peak Brightness, and 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, making it the go-to choice for premium smartphone users.

The V series, designed for those who cherish every moment, brought the vivo V30 5G and V30e 5G, equipped with the industry-leading Aura Light Portrait. This pioneering technology offers gentler lighting, appropriate brightness, and harmonious colors, elevating portrait photography to a new level. vivo V series’ advanced camera technology empowers local content creators by enabling them to capture stunning visuals with ease and precision, enhancing their creative output and storytelling capabilities.

By partnering with talented photographers like Abid Salim, Fahad Hanif, and Arslan Arif from Androon Lahore, vivo has showcased the real power of its cameras through their creative perspectives and experiences.

To enhance the customer experience, vivo has partnered with AlfaMall and continued its collaboration with Daraz, allowing customers to purchase their favorite vivo phones from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, vivo hosts the vivo Service Day from the third Monday to the third Wednesday of every month, offering a range of complimentary services such as discounts on accessories, free cleaning and disinfection, system recovery, software upgrades, labor fees, and protective covers, along with refreshments and recreational services. These initiatives have set a new benchmark for customer care in the smartphone industry, ensuring that vivo users enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and optimal device performance.

vivo enthusiastically participated in ITCN Asia 2023, Pakistan’s premier Information Technology & Telecom Show. The event, organized by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., featured prominent figures including the IT Minister and senior members from both the public and private sectors. Visitors experienced vivo’s latest technological advancements firsthand, reflecting the brand’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s thriving tech ecosystem.

As vivo celebrates its 7th anniversary in Pakistan, the brand remains committed to bringing more technologically advanced and innovative products to the market. vivo is confident in its mission to cater to the needs of Pakistani consumers, ensuring they have access to the best technology and seamless experiences. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, vivo looks forward to continuing its journey in Pakistan, lighting up every moment for its cherished customers.