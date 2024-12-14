Vivo Mobile Company To Establish Manufacturing Plant In Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain welcomes agreement with another big Chinese company
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) vivo Mobile Company would establish a manufacturing plant in Punjab, an official statement issued by the Punjab Industries department on Saturday.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain welcomed the agreement with another big Chinese company, emphasizing Punjab’s commitment to providing all possible facilities for the establishment of the factory.
The minister stated that Punjab offers an excellent and conducive environment for foreign investment. Special economic zones in the region provide special incentives for both domestic and foreign investors.
The minister who is on official visit to China also visited the Vivo Mobile Phone Company's plant in Shenzhen.
He observed various stages of mobile phone manufacturing during the visit. The CEO of the Chinese mobile phone company briefed the provincial minister on the processes involved in mobile phone production.
On this occasion, the CEO stated that Vivo Mobile Company plans to set up a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Punjab. An agreement has been signed between the Punjab Department of Industries and Commerce and the Chinese company to establish the mobile phone manufacturing facility in a special economic zone in Punjab. The agreement was signed by Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Mr. Luke, CEO of Vivo Mobile Company.
The provincial minister also held meetings with other company officials during his visit.
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
