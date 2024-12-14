Open Menu

Vivo Mobile Company To Establish Manufacturing Plant In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain welcomes agreement with another big Chinese company

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) vivo Mobile Company would establish a manufacturing plant in Punjab, an official statement issued by the Punjab Industries department on Saturday.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain welcomed the agreement with another big Chinese company, emphasizing Punjab’s commitment to providing all possible facilities for the establishment of the factory.

The minister stated that Punjab offers an excellent and conducive environment for foreign investment. Special economic zones in the region provide special incentives for both domestic and foreign investors.

The minister who is on official visit to China also visited the Vivo Mobile Phone Company's plant in Shenzhen.

He observed various stages of mobile phone manufacturing during the visit. The CEO of the Chinese mobile phone company briefed the provincial minister on the processes involved in mobile phone production.

On this occasion, the CEO stated that Vivo Mobile Company plans to set up a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Punjab. An agreement has been signed between the Punjab Department of Industries and Commerce and the Chinese company to establish the mobile phone manufacturing facility in a special economic zone in Punjab. The agreement was signed by Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Mr. Luke, CEO of Vivo Mobile Company.

The provincial minister also held meetings with other company officials during his visit.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile China Company Visit Shenzhen Commerce All Agreement

Recent Stories

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

58 seconds ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 hour ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

7 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

8 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

8 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology