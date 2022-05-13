UrduPoint.com

Vivo Officially Confirms The Arrival Of Next X Series Smartphone In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

vivo Officially Confirms the Arrival of Next X Series Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo, a leading global technology brand, today confirmed the upcoming launch of its flagship X series’ smartphone — X80, on May 16, 2022. The most awaited X80 will be embedded with the V1+ Chip.

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022) The V1+ Chip is a fully customized integrated circuit chip dedicated to imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality. This marks the company's first breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. The Imaging Chip V1+ meets user needs by optimizing smartphone application scenarios. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will also be empowered by ZEISS Optics, with all lenses meeting ZEISS T* Coating standards. The feature can reduce light reflection and in turn reduce stray light to assist capture the world clearly and in true colors.

With the X80, consumers will also witness the marvels of the ZEISS Professional Video features. It includes ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh which helps shoot professional videos with styles good enough for the big screen. It accurately reproduces the effects of ZEISS film lenses and creates unique oval flares in videos and photos. The AI Video Enhancement, backed by the V1+ Chip, automatically recognizes and enhances night scene video.

A fun feature supposedly added in the upcoming device is the Time-Lapse. This feature applies video frame extraction, large-range hyper lapse and other means to increase image clarity and dynamic range, thus capturing natural time lapse moments.

vivo has also included 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization that maintains stability even when the subject rotates during extremely sporty moments.

Mr. Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, on the upcoming arrival of vivo X80 in Pakistan said, “We are extremely excited to bring the next X series smartphone to the market because of the smartphone’s professional grade camera system among other features. Our continued partnership with ZEISS for vivo’s X series smartphones gives the camera system a strategic stamp, given ZEISS’s expertise in optical technology. With each vivo smartphone, that partnership has only elevated through creative technological innovation. The X80 will be no less, to users the smartphone will enhance the ability of professional videography and photography. Another innovation that precedes its reputation is vivo’s V1+ Chip that’ll be a massive addition to vivo achieving professional smartphone photography. We hope that smartphone enthusiasts are equally excited to explore and unfurl the magic of this device.”

Stay tuned to vivo’s social media pages and website for more updates on the upcoming launch of vivo X80.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Technology Social Media Company Market All Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ahmed Butt advises Dania Malik to deal with her ma ..

Ahmed Butt advises Dania Malik to deal with her matter privately

20 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in CTD Police Station Loralai

Fire erupts in CTD Police Station Loralai

3 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Calls for Early Ceasefire in Ukr ..

German Chancellor Calls for Early Ceasefire in Ukraine in Talks With Russian Pre ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainians find new home in French orchestras

Ukrainians find new home in French orchestras

3 minutes ago
 CDM Smith USA to contribute for reducing environme ..

CDM Smith USA to contribute for reducing environmental challenges in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.