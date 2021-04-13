UrduPoint.com
Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Support Via WhatsApp

Tue 13th April 2021

vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Support via WhatsApp

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, makes its customer support accessible remotely through WhatsApp to offer instant and contactless support to customers’ queries across Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th April, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, makes its customer support accessible remotely through WhatsApp to offer instant and contactless support to customers’ queries across Pakistan.

Users can now seek any kind of pre-sale or after-sales help on vivo WhatsApp support number: +923167772877. The chat service is active Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, excluding public holidays.

The introduction of WhatsApp Customer Support makes vivo’s online customer support system even more robust. Users also have the option to seek help across hotline and online channels (Email, live chat, & FB messenger)

Kevin Jiang,Customer Services Director at vivo Pakistan commented, “At vivo, customer-centricity sits at the heart of everything we do. vivo has well established that its customers take precedence over everything else, be it researching and innovating for better products or strategizing simpler modes of communication.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the WhatsApp customer service platform will bring us closer to customers and allow us to offer our prompt support with full convenience while they stay safe in the comfort of their homes.”

Since the initial launch of the service on 30th March 2021, the WhatsApp customer service team is already functional and offering its complete resolution to customers’ queries, suggestions, and feedback.

The service aims to facilitate swift and convenient interaction with customers to satisfy their needs as per their convenience. vivo encourages its customers to save the number and contact the customer service team during working hours for any technical support or product, offer, repair-related queries.

