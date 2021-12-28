vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Difference with Its Premium and Innovative V Series

Over the years, vivo as a leading technology brand has introduced several ‘industry-firsts’ trendsetting technologies with the intent to elevate the customer experience

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2021) Over the years, vivo as a leading technology brand has introduced several ‘industry-firsts’ trendsetting technologies with the intent to elevate the customer experience. The brand recognizes that photography is more than just capturing a frame and a subject, it is about capturing the most precious moments with perfection that exudes emotions.

vivo has been making headlines for years with its smartly created V series line up which aims to empower young minds, creative professionals, and hobbyists to become near-professional photographers and fashionista by virtue of groundbreaking technology.

Each generation of the V series intelligently adapts to the evolving needs of smartphone users who value mobile photography and trust to create special moments. The V series line up, opens a world of infinite photography and design possibilities as its features are inculcated post studying the evolving trends in photography, gaming, entertainment, and design to provide the best that a smartphone user needs.

Built on years of in-depth feedback and insights on consumer needs, vivo has brought helpful camera centric features in addition to cost effective prices in the V series. The front-facing camera is the crown jewel of the V series along with the powerful rear camera setup for aspiring photographers.

The popularity of the series is a strong reflection of the brand’s strong grip over Pakistan allowing V Series to set a new benchmark in the smartphone market. The series was designed by vivo’s highly skilled designers’ team that made it look stylish and a strong performer to catch the interest of tech-savvy, fashion-savvy population.

The V Series predecessors have empowered a whole generation of selfie and photography enthusiasts through best-in-class front camera features.

vivo V21, V21e, V20, V20SEand other previously released smartphones have proven to be most innovative in the market. Furthermore, it has been nearly 6 months since the last member of vivo’s V series, V21e, was launched in Pakistan.

Since the launch of V21e, it has been a huge hit with the consumers, and it has consistently been the number one best-selling model in Pakistan’s PKR 40000-50000 price bracket. Keeping this in mind, vivo wants to expand its offerings and bring luxurious looks together with a stylish colour pallet along with consumer-friendly prices that seamlessly syncs in with the smart and evolving lifestyles of the youth and extends extraordinary performance in the V series.

vivo is committed to the simple yet absolute goal of striving for purposeful innovation and prominent technology. With innovation and consumer centric approach being its philosophy, vivo looks forward to accomplishing many more milestones in the country. The youth centric brand is ready to extend V Series portfolio and revolutionize the smartphone photography standards yet again this year.

vivo V23e is expected to release in Pakistan in early 2022 and so far, there haven't been many revelations from leaksters, apart from the probable launch date, which is said to happen in the first week of January 2022. Even though we are yet to see the first renders of the device, a new report now suggests that vivo will bring not just a future ready camera at economical prices but also will take the design statement up a notch with the launch of new V23e. vivo is leading its way to foster the spirit of meaningful innovation to create technology products that are tailored to the needs of customers.