vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kicks off in Hangzhou

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep , 2023) In an initiative to leverage its innovative products and vast experience, vivo, a leading global technology company, has announced its partnership with major sporting events to support the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou as the Official Exclusive Supplier of Smartphones. The Games kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympics Stadium.

The widely watched Asian Games is the continent’s premier multi-sport competition and the second-largest sporting event in the world after the Olympics. It aims to celebrate the region’s greatest athletes and highest sporting standards. Empowered by sophisticated tech, the opening ceremony integrated breathtaking digital creation with traditional culture, creating unique visuals that conveyed the spirit of sports and the essence of the Asian culture.

Tech innovation powers Hangzhou games

vivo's commitment lies in crafting exceptional products, as demonstrated by its design-driven values and passion for technological innovation. As the Official Exclusive Supplier of Smartphones for the Hangzhou Asian Games, vivo intends to provide staffers working at the sporting event with the brand’s industry-leading flagship products. Through its cutting-edge imaging technology, vivo aims to enable journalists and audiences around the world to capture the Games’ most exciting moments.

vivo has been committed to enhancing imaging technology. As a prime example, its X series devices provide consumers with exceptional imaging experiences based on the company’s innovative technology and collaboration with ZEISS.

With the combination of ZEISS' top-tier optical technology and vivo's innovations, such as image stabilization and high-speed capture algorithms, the vivo X series delivers professional-level imaging performance in various scenarios including photographing sports and shooting in low-light conditions. These capabilities allow users to take cinema-quality sports photographs with just a simple tap of the screen.

The customized, ultra-durable and ultra-light aerospace-grade hinges and ZEISS Imaging with Free-Stop Shooting Experience on foldable allow users to maximize their creativity. vivo's professional imaging technology offers users more possibilities to capture the beauty of sports at the Hangzhou Asian Games. It enables sports fans across Asia and the world to witness the charm of the Games.

Top-notch devices empower esports gamers

As esports officially take the stage at this year’s Asian Games, esports athletes are relishing the opportunity to represent their countries. However, behind their glory, endless days of training and unwavering dedication have propelled them to reach the global stage. They have strong technological support.

As the Official Esports Gaming Phones for the event, the company intends to support these athletes as they compete on the world stage for the first esports gold medal in Asian Games history.

iQOO has a decorated history of partnering with esports events. Since its inception in 2019, the company has engaged in deep collaborations with numerous top-tier esports competitions. It has extensively tested each generation of its products to ensure the products offer players professional functionality across multiple parameters, such as frame rates and network stability, so the players can perform at their absolute best. It will continue to promote and encourage esports and gamers according to its brand philosophy.

As a leading global technology brand, vivo has always been driven by its vision of creating “technology for a better world.” Technology drives advances in sports. The choice of vivo as the Official Exclusive Supplier of Smartphones for the Hangzhou Asian Games reflects the capabilities of the brand's technology and products. Through collaborating with international sporting events like the Asian Games, the World Cup, and the NBA, vivo continues to showcase its high-end technological prowess to the world and reinforce its position as a leading global technology brand.