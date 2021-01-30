UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vivo Ranked Among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands In 2020, According To IDC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:43 AM

vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands in 2020, according to IDC

According to the latest annual data from IDC, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, ranked fifth in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices. With a year-over-year growth rate of over 1 percent, vivo was one of the top five smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) According to the latest annual data from IDC, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, ranked fifth in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices. With a year-over-year growth rate of over 1 percent, vivo was one of the top five smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn.

vivo currently holds the second position in the Chinese smartphone market and the third in India, while leading the market in Indonesia.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies.
IDC data shows that the global mobile phone market fell 5.9% year-on-year in 2020 the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.

Related Topics

India Mobile China Shenzhen Dongguan Nanjing Hangzhou Beijing Shanghai Tokyo Progress Taipei San Diego Indonesia 5G 2020 Market From Share Top Million

Recent Stories

Inflation level rises in the country

1 minute ago

Opening event to launch the International Year of ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 65 people in Pakistan during last 2 ..

18 minutes ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

33 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.