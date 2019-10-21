Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with the Affordable Y11 Smartphone

He Vivo Y-series smartphones are targeted at the young audience, looking for the latest features at the most affordable prices

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) The Vivo Y-series smartphones are targeted at the young audience, looking for the latest features at the most affordable prices. The Vivo Y11 is the latest addition to the series that brings a massive 5000mAh battery with a sleek and snazzy design.

Y11 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display with super-narrow bezels on all sides. Giving the same flagship-standard visual impact for users to embrace a perfect and boundless horizon.

The design of the smartphone is inspired by the interaction of gemstones, and crafted to perfection through premium color production techniques, a sophisticated color gradient flows across every inch of the back cover, creating a chromatic magic show.

Vivo Y11 is packed with the dual camera setup of a 13MP Main Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. From magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraits, you can capture your most impressive shots effortlessly.

On the front a sharp 8MP selfie camera featuring Vivo's new AI Face Beauty, is built to enhance your facial features with exclusively customized solutions.

The highlight of Vivo Y11 is obviously the massive 5000mAh battery, this high-capacity 5000mAh battery is further complemented by Vivo's smart power management system. So, users don’t have to worry about running out of battery, just play at will.

Vivo Y11 runs on a 12nm octa-core Snapdragon processor with clock speeds of up to 1.95GHz, boasting 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Vivo's Funtouch OS 9.1, a customized operating system based on Android 9, is also set to guarantee speed.

In terms of security, Vivo Y11 is equipped with both fingerprint scanner and a modern facial unlocking system. Which can quickly detect 1024 feature dimensions of a human face and perform high-precision intelligent matching. The unlocking process will be completed in the blink of an eye, bringing you a brand new intelligent face scanning experience.