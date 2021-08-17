UrduPoint.com

Vivo Remains Top 5 Globally In Q2 2021, IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:18 PM

vivo Remains Top 5 Globally in Q2 2021, IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker

Vivo ranked first in China’s smartphone market with a market share of 23.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021) vivo ranked first in China’s smartphone market with a market share of 23.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. With a year-over-year growth rate of 23.6 percent, vivo earned the top spot as its product portfolios supported its position across all price ranges, covering the mainstream, mid-range and higher-end segments.

As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

Globally, vivo remained top 5 in the global smartphone market with a total market share of 10.1 percent in Q2 2021, up 33.7 percent year on year, according to IDC2. Leveraging a local mindset, understanding of local culture and management, vivo continues to expand across the globe.

