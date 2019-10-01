Vivo Ropes in Fahad Mustafa as Its First Brand Ambassador from Pakistan

The global smartphone giant and one of the pioneers of Mobile AI & 5G technology, Vivo has announced Fahad Mustafa as its first Brand Ambassador in Pakistan

Being a young brand Vivo’s products are always targeted at the youth, who are most passionate about the latest innovative features & Fahad being a youth icon in Pakistan is a perfect match for the brand. Capturing the essence and true spirit of brand Vivo, Fahad Mustafa will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and will feature in a new television commercial. Speaking on the announcement, Mr. ZohairChohan, Brand Manager for Vivo in Pakistan said, “We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of Pakistan’stop celebrity will open up. Fahad’s persona mirrors the values of versatility and innovation that we steadfastly follow at Vivo. This new association will enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers as we script our future growth strategy in Pakistan.” Commenting on his association with Vivo, Fahad Mustafa said, “Vivo is a brand that embodies the spirit of innovation and in very short span of time Vivo has created a meaningful disruption in the smartphone industry. I am super excited to be a part of this young brand and to play my role in Vivo’s transformative journey in Pakistan.

” This announcement comes ahead of Vivo’s planned launch of the flagship V17 Pro in Pakistan on 10th of October 2019. It is going to be World’s First Smartphone with 32MP Dual Pop-up Selfie Camera and 6 AI Cameras in total. It merits mentioning here that Vivo started its journey in Pakistan about 2 years ago and in this short span the company has managed to capture a huge share in the smartphone market and currently owns the 3rd position in terms of sales. Vivo is the only smartphone brand in Pakistan that brought latest innovations through its affordable products and always being the first one. Back in 2017 Vivo launched World’s First 24MP Selfie Camera V7+ in Pakistan and was the first one to launch In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology with V11 Pro in 2018. At the beginning of this year Vivo launched the first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera V15 Pro in Pakistan and now it is going to be first brand to launch a smartphone with 6 AI Cameras in the market. Vivo currently has a vast sales network of more than 5000 shops across Pakistan along with online sales through major ecommerce portals and 7 state-of-the-art service centers. The company plans to boost its sales in the coming months in order to compete for the first position in terms of sales and customer satisfaction in Pakistan.