Vivo S1 4GB Version, The Most Affordable Smartphone With In-Display Fingerprint Scanning In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

Vivo S1 4GB Version, the Most Affordable Smartphone with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning in Pakistan

Vivo has started the pre-booking for S1 (4GB RAM) variant in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th September, 2019) Vivo has started the pre-booking for S1 (4GB RAM) variant in Pakistan. This phone brings Super AMOLED Display and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning at the most affordable price. Customers can visit their nearest mobile market to pre-book the phone in Rs. 3000 and get the phone on 17th with free gifts. Vivo S1 is priced at Rs. 35,999.

Vivo S1 (4GB RAM) has 6.38 inch Super AMOLED Screen display with Halo FullView™ Display 2340×1080 FHD+ Resolution. It has 4GB RAM & 128GB Internal Memory with 256GB microSD card slot supported.

Vivo S1 (4GB RAM) has 32MP AI Selfie Camera f/2.0 with Rear 16MP f/1.78 + 8 MP Wide-angle Camera + 2 MP Depth Sensor.

It has super big 4500mAh Battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging facility along Multi Turbo Gaming, Jovi Smarter AI and Funtouch OS 9 (based on Android 9.

0) System.

Here are the key specifications for S1:

- 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Screen

- Halo FullView™ Display 2340×1080 FHD+ Resolution

- Helio P65 Octa-core SoC with 2X Faster AI-Performance

- 4GB RAM & 128GB Internal Memory (256GB microSD card slot)

- 32MP AI Selfie Camera f/2.0

- Rear 16MP f/1.78 + 8 MP Wide-angle Camera + 2 MP Depth Sensor

- 6th Generation In-Display Fingerprint Scanning

- Super AI Face Access Unlocking

- 4500mAh Battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

- Dual SIM 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5.0

- Multi Turbo Gaming, Jovi Smarter AI

- Gleaming diamond pattern or Glossy Skyline colour options

- Funtouch OS 9 (based on Android 9.0)

