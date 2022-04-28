vivo Shares a Beautiful Message in its new V23e Ramadan TVC — Make this Month Special for Those Who Care About You

Vivo, the global smartphone brand, keeps on introducing a variety of smartphones in the Pakistani Market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022) vivo, the global smartphone brand, keeps on introducing a variety of smartphones in the Pakistani Market. The company launches flagship-featured devices at cost-effective rates. One of the hot-selling smartphone series is V-series. Just recently the company has introduced Vivo V23e in the Pakistani market with many amazing features. vivo always has the habit of producing good TVC but this “Ramadan Special TVC with v23e” has won our hearts as it perfectly describes how to make the Ramadan special for those who care about You. With a message of celebrating the spirit of love, togetherness, and joy, the company has smartly advertised Vivo v23e by spreading an emotional and positive message.

The TVC shows the importance of ladies working all day long in Ramadan to make our Sehar and Iftar enjoyable. This TVC highlights the struggle of a daughter-in-law who lived with her in-laws and perfectly fulfilled all her roles as a perfect housewife. She takes care of everyone living in the home including her husband, son, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law.

By doing all the household work, she did not get time to talk to her own mother who called her daily. But her brother-in-law was observing how hard she is trying to make everyone happy. He then makes everyone realize that now it is their turn to show their love to her which is also a true message of Ramadan to take care of everyone.

This TVC is really built around the concept of spreading happiness, togetherness and care that everyone needs. The brand aims to make its presence felt and connected with its audience in a more meaningful and emotional way. The video call at the end depicts happy moments which are bound to bring a smile to everyone’s face. In short, the overall message is well conveyed and at the same time, the camera results of the device are also shown.

Final Verdict:

The TVC itself conveys a very emotional message and makes everyone thinks about how our ladies do work all day long in Ramadan to make our fast enjoyable. In return, how you can cherish them by caring for them with little deeds. Overall, it was a very touchy and good concept. Keep it up vivo.