vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep , 2023) As the Official Exclusive Supplier of Smartphones for the event, vivo, a renowned technology brand, successfully contributed to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, which concluded in the Hangzhou Olympics Stadium on October 8. More than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia competed in the games during the past two weeks, accomplishing numerous remarkable feats and wowing countless spectators along the way with its cutting-edge tech products.

The opening ceremony on September 23 marked the first digital ignition ceremony in the Games’ history. It saw digital torchbearers participate in a virtual torch relay through online platforms, bridging time and space to connect the world through the marvel of technology. vivo captured the historic moment with the company’s professional mobile imaging technology. Synching in with the spirit of sports to unite humanity across time and space, vivo has committed to bridging the gap between people and the digital world. Along with vivo iQOO was also selected as the Official Esports Gaming Phones for the Games’ inaugural esports events. Together, both brands elevated the Asian Games to new heights with top-of-the-line professional imaging and esports technologies.

vivo’s top-notch devices capture the 19th Asian Games’ most exciting moments

vivo’s professional imaging technology empowered journalists, athletes, and global audiences to capture the beauty of sports and the Games’ most breathtaking moments with just a simple tap of the screen. Whether it was the high drama of intense competition between athletes in the stadium, the enthusiasm of cheering spectators, or the rich cultural backdrop of Hangzhou, a vivo smartphone was there to capture it.

The Closing Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

The vivo X series boasts exceptional imaging performance when capturing motion and in ultra-low latency and low-light conditions, among other scenarios. It is due to its hardware and software integration technologies, such as customized V2 chip, self-developed anti-shake technology, high-speed capture algorithms, and joint R&D efforts with optical giant ZEISS.

The vivo X series smartphones feature ultra-durable and ultra-light aerospace-grade hinges and ZEISS Imaging with Free-Stop Shooting Experience, empowering users to capture exciting moments with maximized creativity. Moreover, vivo’s new “texture” color mode allows users to deploy light and shade with strong 3D effects and balanced color saturation, vividly reproducing every wonderful moment captured.

At the 2023 vivo Imaging Conference, the company showed off the latest customized imaging chip, the V3, which delivers a superior user experience by enabling 4K cinema-like bokeh, automatic subject focus detection and switching, cinema-like skin optimization, and cinematic color processing, among other superb features.

iQOO’s ultra-performance devices empower the 19th Asian Games’ inaugural esports events

The brand was selected as the Official Esports Gaming Phone for the inaugural esports events at the Asian Games, including the “Arena of Valor Asian Games Version” and “Peace Elite Asian Games Version”. The Games represented the ultimate testing ground for the brand, which, by all accounts it passed with flying colors. Looking ahead, the brand will remain committed to its philosophy and continue driving the esports industry into a new trajectory of exciting and innovative development with innovative technology and optimized products.

vivo is committed to reaching new heights with innovative technology

The successful conclusion of the 19th Asian Games demonstrated vivo’s technological capabilities in the global arena. The company will continue to pursue a user-oriented approach to further enhance its devices’ imaging, design, system development, and performance. vivo and iQOO’s partnership with the Games offered a deep dive into the possibilities created when sports meet cutting-edge technology. Building on its successful partnership with the Games, vivo will remain committed to innovating and joining hands with more partners to create one-of-a-kind experiences for users.



