vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the Way for Technological Innovation and Local Manufacturing in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th Sep , 2023) vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, enthusiastically participated at ITCN Asia 2023, the premier Information Technology & Telecom Show organized by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. This event proved to be a remarkable gathering of Pakistan's entire tech ecosystem under one roof — emphasizing the theme of local manufacturing and technological innovation in Pakistan.

ITCN Asia, a three-day extravaganza, provided a comprehensive platform for showcasing solutions across various vital sectors of the economy, including Government, Cloud, Data Center, Cybersecurity, ERP, Education, Banking & Finance, Health & Pharma, Ecommerce, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics. The event fostered networking, knowledge sharing, lead generation, and a series of conferences that facilitated the exchange of knowledge and experiences among industry leaders and professionals.

With a strong commitment to the local tech landscape, vivo has made significant contributions to Pakistan's smartphone industry by establishing a local assembly line in Faisalabad with an initial investment of USD 10 million under the “Made in Pakistan” initiative.

This investment reflects vivo's dedication to providing Pakistani consumers with the best technology and supporting the country's economic growth.

At ITCN Asia 2023, vivo proudly showcased its flagship V series’ smartphone, the V27e, and the latest addition to its Y series, the Y27. These cutting-edge devices represented vivo's relentless pursuit of technological excellence and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including the IT Minister and senior members from both the public and private sectors, who visited vivo's booth to experience the latest technological advancements firsthand. The audience at the event primarily comprised students and vendors, reflecting the diverse cross-section of Pakistan's tech community.

vivo is proud to be part of ITCN Asia 2023 and looks forward to continuing its contributions to Pakistan's thriving tech ecosystem. The brand remains dedicated to providing customers with the best technology and supporting the growth of the local manufacturing sector.